Refugee Theatre Comes to Theatre Deli for Migration Matters festival
Migration Matters, a festival celebrating Sheffield’s multicultural and migrant communities returns this year with a programme of acts, performances and activities.
Migration Matters is a festival celebrating Sheffield’s many cultures and communities over the course of just over a week.
It runs untill June 22.
The festival organisers have offered events for free for those that are not able to afford it to ensure that it is accessible to everyone.
This includes Pizza Shop Heroes.
A play featuring four young men that came to the UK as refugees from different parts of the world.
One is Albanian, one is from Afghanistan and the other two are from Eritrea.
Working your average shift, in your average pizza shop these four have extraordinary stories.
Organisers describe it as an autobiographical story of male and cultural identity and migration stories.
The story is told by real Albanian, Afghanistani and Eritrean men - representing their characters in a personal way.
Fuelled by their own experiences, the actors of Pizza Shop Heros tell the story of how their characters got here, where they are going next and what lessons they keep with them.
The production company behind the show, Phosphorus Theatre describes itself as a unique emerging company.
It has worked with refugee and asylum seekers turned performers as it started in a London housing project.
Some of these actors were asylum seekers as children so the stories are not too far from home.
Pizza Shop will be here today (June 17) at the Theatre Deli.