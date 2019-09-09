Raise Your Voice with Sheffield actress Shorelle Hepkin in Sister Act
A young Sheffield actress who has travelled the country starring in theatre and TV is staying close to home to take on an iconic role in musical theatre.
Shorelle Hepkin, whose credits include CBBC, E4 and professional theatre, has always dreamed of playing sassy disco diva Dolores Van Cartier in Sister Act.
The 29-year-old will take on the part for Splinters Theatre Group’s production to mark the society’s 30th anniversary.
The musical is a stage version of the much-loved 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.
Shorelle said: “Sister Act is one of my favourite films and Deloris is an absolute dream role.
“It’s such an iconic part and as soon as you mention it you automatically think of Whoopi.
“Trying to capture what she created on screen while putting my own spin on it is a major challenge! There’s definitely some of the iconic dance moves in there!”
The comedy tells the story of Deloris finding herself in protective custody at a convent, where she helps transform the choir with astonishing results.
“This show is so full of love and laughter. If you love the film then you’ll love this version! Even if you’re not the biggest fan of the film you will enjoy the stage version”, Shorelle said.
“Come along and Raise Your Voice!”
Sister Act runs at The Montgomery, Sheffield from September 18-21.
Tickets can be bought online at www.splinterstheatregroup.co.uk/tickets or by calling 0114 265 8688.