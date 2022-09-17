Dawn French, the Queen of British comedy, returns to the stage this autumn with a brand-new solo show – ‘Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t’ following her tour of the UK from 15 September, touring around the country until 16 October.

Plus, Sheffield is one of her stops along the way and here is everything you need to know about the comedian coming to Sheffield.

Who is Dawn French?

Dawn French in 'Dawn French is a huge Tw*t' performance in Sheffield following her UK Tour 2022.

Dawn French is a British actress, comedian, presenter and writer. French is known for writing and starring on the BBC comedy sketch show French and Saunders.

She has had 4 wins and 18 nominations and has won Best Female Performance in a Comedy Role in the BAFTAS.

Where is the venue and what is expected?

The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city on Thursday, September 22, at 7.30pm.

A statement from Dawn French gives the audience an insight into what they will be in for, she said: “This show is so-named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of tw*ttery – I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life

“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total tw*t on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

Where can I buy tickets to see Dawn French?

You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website – And you’d be pleased to know that the tickets are on general sale as of this moment.

Ticket prices are set at £46.95 and £52.60

BOOK TICKETS HERE: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Is there parking at Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.