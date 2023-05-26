News you can trust since 1887
Pulp Sheffield: Band announces extra live shows across UK in 2023 in London and Manchester

The band is due to perform at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena twice in July 2023, but have added more shows elsewhere in the UK.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 26th May 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:19 BST

Pulp have announced three extra shows as part of their series of reunion concerts in 2023. The band are officially heading to Manchester as part of the tour, performing at the Castlefield Bowl on July 4, 2023.

Two concerts have been booked in for the London Eventim Apollo on July 28 and 29. Irish singer-songwriter, Lisa O’Neill, will join the band as a special guest on both nights in the capital.

No extra shows have been added for Sheffield, but the band already had two homecoming performances in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena scheduled for July 14 and 15, 2023. There are no unsold tickets left available for the concerts in the Steel City, with Ticketmaster only showing resale tickets available for the first night.

    Pulp have announced three extra shows for the 2023 reunion series including two in London and one in Manchester.Pulp have announced three extra shows for the 2023 reunion series including two in London and one in Manchester.
    Tickets for the three extra shows in Manchester and London go on sale on June 2 at 9am.

