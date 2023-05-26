The band is due to perform at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena twice in July 2023, but have added more shows elsewhere in the UK.

Pulp have announced three extra shows as part of their series of reunion concerts in 2023. The band are officially heading to Manchester as part of the tour, performing at the Castlefield Bowl on July 4, 2023.

Two concerts have been booked in for the London Eventim Apollo on July 28 and 29. Irish singer-songwriter, Lisa O’Neill, will join the band as a special guest on both nights in the capital.

No extra shows have been added for Sheffield, but the band already had two homecoming performances in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena scheduled for July 14 and 15, 2023. There are no unsold tickets left available for the concerts in the Steel City, with Ticketmaster only showing resale tickets available for the first night.

