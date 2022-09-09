Here is everything you need to know.

Having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out World Tour, Professor Brian Cox is back with a brand-new Arena show for audiences in Sheffield.

Horizons takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey narrating a story of how we came to be and what we can become using state of the art LED screen technology, and arenas will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

Professor Brian Cox coming to Sheffield Ultilita Arena this September dazzling audiences with new show 'Horizons'

The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy, and cosmology.

Who is Brian Cox?

Professor Brian Cox is a Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester, The Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science and a Fellow of the Royal Society.

As a broadcaster, he has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC including Wonders of the Solar System, Forces of Nature, Stargazing Live and, in 2019, The Planets.

He is credited with boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics and has garnered a host of accolades for his TV work, including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders of the Solar System.

Cox has also authored a series of best-selling books, including the widely acclaimed Human Universe.

Where will the event take place?

The event will be held at Sheffield’s Ultilita Arena.

The event will take place on Friday, 16 September 2022, at the Arena at 7.30pm.

And ticket prices vary from £43.60 and £54.85.

Where can I buy tickets to see Brian Cox: Horizon?

Tickets for the show are already available and are selling out fast, and you can track and book tickets at: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/.

Is there parking available at the venue for the Event?

Fortunately for you, there are over 600 convenient official car park spaces available on site at the rear of the building that offer CCTV cameras and regular security patrols.