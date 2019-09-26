Princess Beatrice gets engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi durng Italian holiday
Princess Beatrice is engaged to be married, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York is set to wed millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after a whirlwind romance.
The pair began dating in autumn 2018, and were soon being tipped to walk up the aisle.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
"Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month.
"The wedding will take place in 2020."
Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie posted her congratulations on Instragram, saying: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo.
"It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. (camera emoji) by me!! "
Beatrice - the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's granddaughter - is ninth in line to the throne, and a cousin of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.
Only the first six people in the line of succession have to obtain the Queen's permission to marry, but it is likely the monarch would have been among the first to be told by her granddaughter of the impending nuptials.
Beatrice is following in the footsteps of her younger sister Eugenie by getting married.
Eugenie was treated to a glittering, star-studded wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in October 2018.
The ceremony, which was attended by 800 guests, was televised and Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank enjoyed a carriage ride through Windsor afterwards.
They continued their celebrations with a weekend of festivities at the nearby York family home Royal Lodge.