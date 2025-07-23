'Prince' Naseem Hamed film: Pictures show movie icon Pierce Brosnan as Sheffield boxing icon Brendan Ingle

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 12:15 BST
A trailer for a biopic retelling the inspirational true story of British-Yemeni boxing champion Prince Naseem Hamed has been released.

Produced by Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, ‘Giant’ charts the journey of ‘Prince Naseem’ from his humble beginnings, to world sporting icon.

Naz grew up in Wincobank with his Yemeni parents and eight brothers and sisters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new feature film will retell the story of beloved boxer Prince Naseem Hamed (Amir El-Masry) and his rise from Sheffield to stardom with the help of trainer Brendan Ingle (Pierce Brosnan).placeholder image
A new feature film will retell the story of beloved boxer Prince Naseem Hamed (Amir El-Masry) and his rise from Sheffield to stardom with the help of trainer Brendan Ingle (Pierce Brosnan). | True Brit Entertainment

At the age of seven, he was taken by his father to the now legendary Wincobank boxing gym because the youngster and his brother were getting picked on at school.

He went on to become a world champion, and one of the most famed stars of the sport throughout the 1990s.

Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.

A major part of the film will be exploring the unlikely relationship between Naz - played by star of The Night Manager and The Crown, Amir El-Masry - and respected boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, who an unrecognisable Pierce Brosnan will be playing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The film is being developed by True Brit Entertainment, who most recently produced the Danny Dyer film Marching Powder, and is written and directed by Rowan Athale (Gangs of London).

A trailer dropped on YouTube mere hours, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Related topics:PrinceHollywoodDanny DyerYouTubeThe CrownSouth YorkshireSheffieldFilm

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice