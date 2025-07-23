'Prince' Naseem Hamed film: Pictures show movie icon Pierce Brosnan as Sheffield boxing icon Brendan Ingle
Produced by Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, ‘Giant’ charts the journey of ‘Prince Naseem’ from his humble beginnings, to world sporting icon.
Naz grew up in Wincobank with his Yemeni parents and eight brothers and sisters.
At the age of seven, he was taken by his father to the now legendary Wincobank boxing gym because the youngster and his brother were getting picked on at school.
He went on to become a world champion, and one of the most famed stars of the sport throughout the 1990s.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
A major part of the film will be exploring the unlikely relationship between Naz - played by star of The Night Manager and The Crown, Amir El-Masry - and respected boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, who an unrecognisable Pierce Brosnan will be playing.
The film is being developed by True Brit Entertainment, who most recently produced the Danny Dyer film Marching Powder, and is written and directed by Rowan Athale (Gangs of London).
A trailer dropped on YouTube mere hours, with a release date yet to be confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.