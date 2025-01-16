The cast of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of). Photo by Mihaela Bodlovic | Mihaela Bodlovic

From Mr Bingley’s entrance with a Pringles tube stuck on his hand, to a servant’s sweary rant about emptying chamber pots, it was clear from the offset that Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) would be unlike any adaptation of the beloved book I have ever come across.

Like many people of my generation, my interest in Jane Austen’s novel, first published in 1813, was piqued by the 1990s BBC series starring Colin Firth and Jane Ehle, growing into an obsession with Jane Austen’s writing.

Though a period piece, the empowered and confident way with which Pride and Prejudice’s protagonist Elizabeth Bennet fought against sexist constructs and skewered polite society felt about as contemporary as it gets.

And so, what a delight it was to watch the excellent production of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which champions, and adds to, the novel’s feminist spirit; whilst revelling in a rough-hewn narration, acerbically cutting through the Regency era’s classist society.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which arrived at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on January 14, tells the familiar story from the perspective of the servants at the Bennet family home, Longbourn.

The all-female, and ludicrously talented, cast of five play all of the roles, gleefully exaggerating the characteristics which make Caroline Bingley so odious, and Mr Collins such a vapid sycophant.

They weave pop classics into the story, in an arch and knowing, yet eminently appropriate way complete with cackle-inducing dance routines which had the audience in stitches.

Lady in Red, said to have been written by Lady Catherine de Bourgh’s nephew, Chris - wink, wink - was a particular highlight, as was a rendition of Pulp’s Something Changed which swelled at the play’s romantic climax.

I was incredibly impressed with all of the cast, comprised of Eleanor Kane, Rhianna McGreevy, Naomi Preston Low, Christine Steel and Emma Rose Creaner, in terms of their impeccable timing, comic chops and musical talent.

But it was Emma Rose Creaner who really stood out to me, I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a depiction of the awful and transparent Caroline Bingley quite so much.

The use of modern household, food and drink products as class indicators, including a silver tray of Ferrero Rocher at the Bingleys’ Netherfield ball, was an inspired choice, as was a vacant Mr Bennet, represented as a newspaper propped up on a chair in the corner of the room.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) was an absolute triumph. I just wish it was around for longer.