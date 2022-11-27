Christmas Festival of Music stars Lewis Nitikman and John Reilly

Eliot, who has written and produced hits for the likes of Aretha Franklin, Bryan Adams, Take That and the Spice Girls, will be performing at the charity concert headlined by organisers John and Lewis at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield, Friday, December 16, 8pm.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £25 each, available by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552 – or buy online at artmusicltd.com. Or buy from The Design Studio, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Sheffield singer-songwriter John and his Canadian co-writer pianist Lewis have also revealed their tenth annual festive show will this year support Cavendish Cancer Care.

They will also be joined by the award-winning Stannington Brass Band, Janine Dyer with Sheffield Community Choir, tenor Gareth Lloyd, soprano Emily Robinson, Steve Beighton and members of Acoustic Angels, plus host for the evening Andrew Platts.

The Christmas Festival of Music show has become a festive tradition in the city since John and Lewis played their first to around 200 people at Sheffield Cathedral.

It has grown over the years to include two or three nights, at various venues.

This year, to celebrate the landmark anniversary, the show has been moved to one night but at the 1,200-capacity Octagon Centre and is again sponsored by Norrie, Waite & Slater.

Grammy and Ivor Novello Award-winning Eliot Kennedy has released a festive charity single, This Christmas, in aid of National Energy Action to combat fuel poverty.

