PREVIEW: Blossoms to promote Foolish Loving Spaces album with Yorkshire dates
CHART-TOPPING indie pop band Blossoms will promote forthcoming third album Foolish Loving Spaces with a UK tour including Yorkshire dates.
They play O2 Academy, Sheffield, on March 11, and O2 Academy, Leeds, on March 24. The 16-date March tour also includes a stop at Hull Bonus Arena, on March 21.
It will follow the band’s highly anticipated third album, out on Virgin EMI Records on January 31.
BUY TICKETS: Tickets for the tour – see all dates below – go on sale on Friday, October 11, at 9am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
To qualify for a ticket pre-sale offer, to receive a unique passcode for early access tickets to Blossoms' UK Tour March 2020, pre-order a signed copy of forthcoming album Foolish Loving Spaces by Monday, October 7, at 4pm. Full details – CLICK HERE.
Foolish Loving Spaces was produced by the band’s consistent and talented team of The Coral frontman James Skelly and Rich Turvey, at the famed Parr Street Studios in Liverpool.
It follows their eponymously titled 2016 debut album which topped the charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations.
Last year’s album, Cool Like You, charted at number four in the UK, spawning the anthemic singles I Can’t Stand It, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?
Tom Ogden’s increasingly direct lyrical range turns album three into a romantic page-turner of light and shade, while its divergent moods are supplied by Myles Kellock’s piano and keyboard lines, careering from urgent stabs of TV game show-theme synth to more classic, rolling notes.
The record’s multi-instrumental colour and widescreen sound is provided by pedal steel / lead guitarist Josh Dewhurst, while Joe Donovan on drums and Charlie Salt on bass bring fluidly danceable grooves throughout, complemented on occasion by a wall of gospel harmony.
It features recent single Your Girlfriend, the quirky music video featuring classic monster movie characters – WATCH HERE.
Speaking about the inspiration for the album, the band have issued a joint statement, saying: “The album is a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.
“It’s inspired by a summer spent listening to Stop Making Sense, The Joshua Tree and Screamadelica.
The Stockport band’s extensive UK tour in March 2020 includes a homecoming at Manchester Arena, as well as three nights at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Full dates below.
Special guests on the tour will be The Magic Gang, with FEVER opening on all shows March 7 to 17, and The Lathums opening March 18-28.
Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.
This summer saw Blossoms play their biggest gig to date - a triumphant, hometown show at Stockport County’s 20,000 capacity Edgeley Park, which sold out in minutes and was described as a ‘slam-dunk’ by NME.
They wowed Yorkshire crowds with their laid back psych-pop anthems on the main stage at Leeds Festival and Tramlines in Sheffield.
Their Blossoms Pubcast, which has topped the iTunes podcast charts, was launched in March – CLICK HERE.
2020 Tour Dates:
7th March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich
8th March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate
10th March - Rock City, Nottingham
11th March - O2 Academy, Sheffield
12th March - Bath Forum, Bath
14th March - The Great Hall, Exeter
15th March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
17th March - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
18th March - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
19th March - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
21st March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
22nd March - O2 Academy, Glasgow
24th March - O2 Academy, Leeds
25th March - O2 Academy, Newcastle
27th March - O2 Academy, Birmingham
28th March - Manchester Arena, Manchester
Foolish Loving Spaces Tracklist:
If You Think This Is Real Life
Your Girlfriend
The Keeper
My Swimming Brain
Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine
Oh No (I Think I’m In Love)
Romance, Eh?
My Vacant Days
Falling For Someone
Like Gravity
