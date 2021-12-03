PREVIEW: A Christmas Festival of Music 2021 with John Reilly, Lewis Nitikman and guests

Sheffield singer songwriter John Reilly

They will be joined by the award-winning Stannington Brass Band, the amazing Sheffield Community Choir and special guests at Victoria Hall Sheffield on Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11, from 8pm to 10pm.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £20 each, available by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552 – or for Friday, December 10, to buy online CLICK HERE and for Saturday, December 11, CLICK HERE. Or buy, cash only, from The Design Studio, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Their Christmas Festival of Music concerts have now become a festive tradition in the city – John and Lewis say they are excited about the guests for this year’s events.

John, the voice of Boy On A Dolphin and Acoustic Angels, said: “We are returning once again to the stunning Victoria Hall in the centre of Sheffield and will be joined by the award-winning Stannington Brass Band and the amazing Sheffield Community Choir.”

Lewis added: “We hope you are able to join us to support live music, it’s a fabulous way to kick off your Christmas festivities.”

The charity they are supporting this year is Assist Sheffield – a lifeline for people who have been refused asylum. It offers solidarity, support and hope in the form of accommodation, information and access to essential services – for more visit www.assistsheffield.org.uk.

Christmas Festival of Music 2021