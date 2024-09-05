Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Powerhouse singer-songwriter Becky Hill delivered a smash hit set to a sold-out crowd at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre last week.

Just a few hours after latest single Indestructible was released, a collaboration with Andy C, Hill performed more than 20 songs during a 90-minute set. Kicking off with True Colours, from recent album Believe Me Now?, the dance-pop songstress performed hit after hit and the crowd loved it.

Warming them up with first ever Number One hit Gecko mashed up with Gotta Get Through This and then segueing perfectly into Crazy What Love Can Do, the BRIT Award winner well and truly had the crowd bouncing as she went on to perform favourites including Piece of Me, False Alarm and Disconnect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing the crowd, Hill said: “Scarborough, thank you so much for coming out tonight, it’s so beautiful to see you all.

Becky Hill at Scarborough.

“Last time I was here was with Pete Tong and the Ibiza Classics show and here I am with my own show and you guys have sold it out.

“Cost of living is so brutal so it humbles me to see 8,000 of you spending your cash. Thank you for supporting live music.”

Hill jumped into the crowd for Indestructible before returning to the stage for One Track Mind with guest singer Rileasa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trio of crowd pleasers ended the spectacular night with My Heart Goes, Wish You Well and the anthemic Remember.

The crowd.

Supporting Hill was drum and bass musician Issey Cross.

Our reviewer Abby Pettican said: “A great night as always.

"You can see the stage from all areas, there are plenty of bars and we were served within 10 minutes.

"There are also plenty of toilets.

"All the staff were very friendly and efficient.

"Becky Hill was brilliant. She got involved with the crowd and made it a great night.”

For more info visit www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com