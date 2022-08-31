Poetry and music in Scarborough's Shuttleworth Gardens - bill includes all-female band Raven

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raven Singing Group 2

Each event has been organised as part of the project to regenerate Scarborough’s unique and beautiful South Cliff Gardens and to reconnect them with contemporary residents and visitors.

Saturday’s show will feature sets – singer-songwriter and guitarist John Watton; Scarborough’s female supergroup Raven; and solo poet and performer Genevieve Carver.

Audience members can wander in and out at any point during the afternoon, using the gardens’ benches or bringing their own rug or deckchair to sit on the grass.

There is no charge for admission and ice cream, coffee and toilet facilities are close at hand at the Holbeck end of the Esplanade.

John Watton will be performing a single forty-five-minute set of his striking and memorable songs at 11am.

Raven have been performing in Scarborough and further afield for 20 years. Their six members come from a wide variety of musical and performing backgrounds and their earthy, at times mysterious music blends roots-folk and world music, harmonic acapella and impressive instrumental versatility.

Their style should be a perfect fit for the tranquil yet haunting setting of the Shuttleworth Gardens and they will be performing two thirty-minute sets at 12.45pm and 2pm.

Genevieve Carver is a poet and performer from Sheffield. She has appeared, both solo and with her band The Unsung at literary and music festivals across Britain, including the Edinburgh Fringe, the Shambala Music festival and the Cheltenham and Ilkley literature festivals.

Her first collection of work A Beautiful Way to be Crazy appeared in 2020. Her poetic style blends humour and sadness, powerful emotion response and thoughtful reflection. Genevieve will be performing half-hour sets at noon, at 1.20pm and at 2.40pm.