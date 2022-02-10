The venue starts its Pixar-Fest tomorrow (Saturday) with screenings of Cars (U), Finding Nemo (U), The Incredibles (U) and Up (U) throughout the week.

And Cars star Lightning McQueen himself be outside the cinema on High Street for an hour before the showings tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, February 13.

As well as the Pixar-Fest, there are two big releases out today (Friday) with Death On The Nile (12A) and Uncharted (12A).

Kenneth Brannagh stars in Death on the Nile, which opens at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall today

On Monday, February 14, there are two advanced preview showings of Cyrano (12A) and if you book a film for Sunday, February 13 or Monday, February 14, the cinema is running a special Valentines date night deal of two tickets, two regular drinks, a large popcorn and a bag of chocolates, such as Maltesers or Minstrels, all for just £25.

Film times (Friday, February 11 to Thursday, February 17):

CARS (U): Sat 11:00; Sun 13:10; Mon 11:00; Tue 13:10; Wed 13:10; Thur 11:00.

CYRANO (12A): Mon 15:50, 20:45.

DEATH ON THE NILE (12A): Fri 13:05, 15:40, 17:35, 20:30; Sat & Sun 13:20, 15:40, 17:50, 20:30; Mon-Thur 15:40,17:50, 20:30

ENCANTO (PG): Sat-Thur 10:40 (Kids Club).

FINDING NEMO (U): Sat 11:00; Sun 13:30; Mon 13:30; Tue 11:00; Wed 13:30; Thur 11:00.

JACKASS FOREVER (18): Fri 15:25, 18:25, 20:30; Sat & Sun 15:40, 18:20, 20:50; Mon 15:40, 18:25; Tues-Thur 15:40, 18:20, 20:50.

MOONFALL (12A): Fri 20:20; Sat & Sun 20:30; Mon 17:50, 20:30; Tue & Wed 20:30; Thur 17:50, 20:30.

ROYAL BALLET: ROMEO & JULIET (Live): Mon 19:15.

SING 2: Fri 13:40, 15:45, 18:00; Sat 11:00, 13:00, 16:00, 17:50; Sun 11:00, 13:00, 16:00; Mon 11:00, 13:30; Tue & Wed 11:00, 13:00, 15:55, 17:45; Thur 11:00, 13:00, 15:55.

THE INCREDIBLES (U): Sat 13:15; Sun 11:00; Mon 11:00; Tue 13:10; Wed 11:00; Thur 13:10.

UNCHARTED (12A): Fri 13:10, 16:00, 18:25, 20:35; Sat & Sun 15:20, 18:25, 20:15; Mon-Thur 13:25, 15:55, 18:25, 20:35

UP (U): Sat 13:30; Sun 11:00; Mon 13:30; Tue 11:00; Wed 11:00; Thur 11:00.