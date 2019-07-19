PHOTOS: Revelers brave heavy rain as Tramlines 2019 gets underway
Thousands of revelers have braved heavy rain on the first day of Tramlines 2019.
The annual musical extravaganza got underway this afternoon at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield.
Festival organisers issued last minute weather advice to fans after Thursday’s heavy rainfall in the city continued into today.
But the bad weather certainly didn’t seem to dampen anyone’s spirits as a huge crowd saw the Manic Street Preachers play the newly renamed Nulty’s Main Stage at 6.30.
Two Door Cinema will headline the main stage tonight before Courteeners perform on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & Chic closing the festival.
The weather promises to be a mixed bag over the weekend with periods of heavy rain and beautiful sunshine forecast.
Tramlines organisers asked ticket holders to bring ‘weather-appropriate footwear and clothing’ and said umbrellas – apart from large golfing umbrellas – were allowed.
Sheffield was hit by heavy rain today but by early evening most of the bad weather had cleared away.
The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday
There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA.
SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Main Stage
Cora Pearl - 3.30pm
Sea Girls - 4.15pm
Circa Waves - 5.15pm
Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm
Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm
The Leadmill Stage
Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm
The Seamonsters - 4.15pm
Easy Life - 5.15pm
Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm
The Futureheads - 8pm
The Library
The Rosadocs - 3.45pm
The Estevans - 4.45pm
Planet - 6pm
Himalays - 7.15pm
Red Rum Club - 8.30pm.