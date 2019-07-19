PHOTOS: Revelers brave heavy rain as Tramlines 2019 gets underway

The annual musical extravaganza got underway this afternoon at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield.

Festival organisers issued last minute weather advice to fans after Thursday’s heavy rainfall in the city continued into today.

Welsh rockers The Manic Street Preachers play the main Stage at Tramlines in Sheffield

But the bad weather certainly didn’t seem to dampen anyone’s spirits as a huge crowd saw the Manic Street Preachers play the newly renamed Nulty’s Main Stage at 6.30.

Two Door Cinema will headline the main stage tonight before Courteeners perform on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & Chic closing the festival.

The weather promises to be a mixed bag over the weekend with periods of heavy rain and beautiful sunshine forecast.

Welsh rockers The Manic Street Preachers play the main Stage at Tramlines in Sheffield

Tramlines organisers asked ticket holders to bring ‘weather-appropriate footwear and clothing’ and said umbrellas – apart from large golfing umbrellas – were allowed.

Sheffield was hit by heavy rain today but by early evening most of the bad weather had cleared away.

The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday

There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA.

Welsh rockers The Manic Street Preachers play the main Stage at Tramlines in Sheffield

SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Main Stage

Cora Pearl - 3.30pm

Circa Waves from Liverpool on the main stage in Hillsborough park for Tramlines 2019

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sea Girls - 4.15pm

Circa Waves - 5.15pm

Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm

Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm

The Leadmill Stage

Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm

Circa Waves from Liverpool on the main stage in Hillsborough park for Tramlines 2019

The Seamonsters - 4.15pm

Easy Life - 5.15pm

Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm

The Futureheads - 8pm

The Library

The Rosadocs - 3.45pm

The Estevans - 4.45pm

Planet - 6pm

Himalays - 7.15pm