Peter Kay has announced a seventh date in Sheffield following huge demand for tickets to see the comedian on his comeback tour.

The Bolton funnyman announced today that he will appear at at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, May 2, 2025, with tickets on sale now. The latest gig is in addition to previously announced shows on February 17, 2023; July 12, 2023; August 11, 2023; November 17, 2023; February 23, 2024; and August 12, 2024.

Peter Kay had only announced the sixth date for Sheffield – November 17, 2023 – on Thursday, but tickets for that show quickly sold out after going on sale today, Sunday, December 11, at 10am. Only resale tickets were listed by Ticketmaster this afternoon as being available for the November 17 show in Sheffield, though tickets were still available for May 2, 2025.

Peter Kay, who is returning to live stand-up comedy after a 12-year break, said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.” His 2010 tour, during which he played to over 1.2 million people, is still listed by the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time.

Peter Kay has announced a seventh date at Utilita Arena Sheffield - in May 2025. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

