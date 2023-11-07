"Till the end of our days, I will love you forever"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'The Snog' mural has been synonymous with Sheffield art since its creation in 2013, and artist Pete McKee’s new exhibition is not to be missed for those intrigued about the iconic mural’s backstory.

The couple features in The Snog are Frank and Joy, whose life together is the heart of the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Frank and Joy – A Love Story' explores not only the characters' love for each other, but their relationship to their local, and the community that those pubs create.

Most Popular

Recreations of The Snog

Trafalgar Warehouse has been transformed inside into the Buffer’s Rest, containing all the mainstays of a proper pub, alongside various artworks of McKee’s around the room.

Down to the specials board, the room tells a story of the community it binds, through the flyers of book clubs, butcher’s and landlord Babs’ fundraisers.

From the first room, an interactive section of the show highlights not only the longevity of pubs and of Frank and Joy’s bond, but also their intimacy and importance.

Pete McKee in the Buffer's Rest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tangible impact of McKee’s art on real people is shown through a wall of polaroids showing hundreds of real people recreating the moment of 'The Snog'.

Tens of his works are hung around the gallery, his own loves and life and woven into those of his characters.

'Frank and Joy – A Love Story' began on November 4, and will stay open at Trafalgar Warehouse until November 19.

'Frank & Joy - A love story' is open to the public until November 19.

Booking is required, with tickets priced at £7 for adults and £5 for children aged 12-18.

Children under the age of 12 and assistant carers do not require a ticket but must attend with an adult.