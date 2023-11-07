Pete McKee: Exhibition of Frank & Joy from ‘The Snog’ shows the love and community woven into Sheffield’s pubs
"Till the end of our days, I will love you forever"
and live on Freeview channel 276
'The Snog' mural has been synonymous with Sheffield art since its creation in 2013, and artist Pete McKee’s new exhibition is not to be missed for those intrigued about the iconic mural’s backstory.
The couple features in The Snog are Frank and Joy, whose life together is the heart of the exhibition.
'Frank and Joy – A Love Story' explores not only the characters' love for each other, but their relationship to their local, and the community that those pubs create.
Trafalgar Warehouse has been transformed inside into the Buffer’s Rest, containing all the mainstays of a proper pub, alongside various artworks of McKee’s around the room.
Down to the specials board, the room tells a story of the community it binds, through the flyers of book clubs, butcher’s and landlord Babs’ fundraisers.
From the first room, an interactive section of the show highlights not only the longevity of pubs and of Frank and Joy’s bond, but also their intimacy and importance.
The tangible impact of McKee’s art on real people is shown through a wall of polaroids showing hundreds of real people recreating the moment of 'The Snog'.
Tens of his works are hung around the gallery, his own loves and life and woven into those of his characters.
'Frank and Joy – A Love Story' began on November 4, and will stay open at Trafalgar Warehouse until November 19.
Booking is required, with tickets priced at £7 for adults and £5 for children aged 12-18.
Children under the age of 12 and assistant carers do not require a ticket but must attend with an adult.
Tickets are available to book online.