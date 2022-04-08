But volunteers behind Peace in the Park, which takes place at The Ponderosa in Netherthorpe, are ‘determined’ to make the festival happen in 2023.

The organisers launched a fundraising appeal but were unable to reach the target on time.

The money which has already been donated will be put towards next year’s event, which will mark 20 years since Peace in the Park first began on Devonshire Green as a protest against the Iraq war.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peace in the Park, at The Ponderosa in Sheffield, will not go ahead this year due to a lack of funds (pic: Errol Edwards)

The organisers said on their page: “We hope to do something really special to mark the occasion, and as we all dry our eyes, we are starting to get excited about bringing you something wonderful.”

The volunteers for the annual non-profit festival haven’t been able to hold as many fundraisers this year because of the pandemic.

The event was also cancelled in 2020 because of lockdown, and in 2021 because of the Covid-19 restrictions still in place limiting fundraising opportunities.

The festival was going to happen on June 11 at The Ponderosa.

Amelia Mather, one of the volunteers who help to organise Peace in the Park, said: “The Sheffield community have been amazing. We feel very touched at their response and support.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision to cancel, but the team of volunteers have a fire in their bellies, and we’re determined to make 2023 happen, especially as it’s our 20th year!”

The volunteers behind the event said a month ago that £5,000 needed to be raised by April 1. In that time, they had a Dub Shack fundraiser that raised £1,200 and they received £1,744 in donations from the public.

However, this amount was mistakenly counted twice, leading the organisers to believe they were closer to their goal than they were.

Peace in the Park began in 2003 and is an annual event that brings together local musicians, artists and businesses.