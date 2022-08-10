Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon produced by Spin Master, PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue brings everybody’s favourite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Featuring a cast of everybody’s favourite PAW Patrol characters and presented by Life Like Touring, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol Live! shows that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small’ and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.

The show will run for approximately 1 hour 15 minutes including two acts and a 15-minute intermission incorporating an innovative costume approach that brings the pups to life on stage with their vehicles and packs during the all-important rescue mission.

The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script, a good introduction to live theatre for young children.

With classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to popular locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain.