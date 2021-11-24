The singer-songwriter and musician, of The Jam fame, is coming to the city for one night only ahead of the release of his hotly anticipated new album An Orchestrated Songbook, with Jules Buckley & the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

According to Paul Weller’s website, the album will feature ‘music from right across Paul’s exceptional career, reworked & redefined’.

A statement on the upcoming release adds: “17 special tracks, including The Jam’s ‘English Rose’ accompanied by sweeping strings, ‘Wild Wood’ with guest vocals from Celeste, Style Council hit ‘You’re The Best Thing’ featuring Boy George, ‘Broken Stones’ with James Morrison, and indisputable classic ‘You Do Something To Me’ taken to all-new heights.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Weller is playing at The Octagon Centre at the University of Sheffield on Saturday, supported by indie band The Lathums. Photo by Matt Kent/Getty Images.

It will be released on December 3.

The current tour is in honour of his latest album, Fat Pop, which came out earlier this year and flew straight to number one.

Paul said: “To have people like an album and want to buy it is never taken for granted by me, so to have it go to number one makes it even more special.”

Alex Moore of The Lathums, who are supporting Paul Weller on his tour and will be playing at The Octagon in Sheffield on Saturday. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

He also released an album – On Sunset – in June 2020, which was his first release for his new label Polydor.

His tour kicked off last Tuesday, November 16, in Oxford, followed by shows in Bath, Liverpool and Llandudno.

This week will see him playing Southampton, Margate and Stoke-on-Trent before he arrives in Sheffield.

Here is everything you need to know about the gig.

When is Paul Weller playing at The Octagon Centre in Sheffield?

The gig takes place on Saturday, November 27 and doors open at 7pm.

Who is supporting Paul Weller in Sheffield?

Paul will be supported by indie four piece The Lathums, who come from Wigan.

They are formed of singer-songwriter and guitarist Alex Moore, lead guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Johnny Cunliffe, and drummer Ryan Durrans, and are managed by Tyler Hagan.

They released their debut album in September this year, How Beautiful Life Can Be, and it went to number one in October.

Some of their most popular songs include The Great Escape, Fight On and I’ll Never Forget the Time I Spent With You.

What is the setlist for Paul Weller at The Octagon in Sheffield?

An official setlist for the Sheffield gig has not yet been released, but as Paul has already played a number of shows on his tour, we can make an educated guess that the setlist will be very similar.

At his Liverpool gig on Friday, November 19, the setlist featured a mixture of classic solo tracks, newer songs and some old favourites from The Jam and The Style Council.

It included: White Sky, Cosmic Fingers, Peacock Suit, My Ever Changing Moods, Hung Up, Saturns Pattern, That Pleasure, Shout to the Top!, More, Village, Old Father Tyme, Stanley Road, Broken Stones, The Changingman, Porcelain Gods, You Do Something to Me, Still Glides the Stream, Shades of Blue, Above the Clouds, Wild Wood, Brushed, Into Tomorrow, On Sunset, Testify, Can You Heal Us (Holy Man), Friday Street, That’s Entertainment and Town Called Malice.

Where can I park for The Octagon Centre in Sheffield?

There are a number of ways to get to The Octagon, with great options for public transport.

There are tram stops right next to the University, as well as plenty of bus routes that stop outside.

For the tram, the Blue route to Malin Bridge and the Yellow route to Middlewood both stop nearby.

For buses you can catch services: H1, S6A, 10, 10A, 30, 30A, 51, 52, 70, 95, 120, 123, 272, 273, 274, 275 and 505.

But if you do want to drive to the gig, then the nearest car park is the Q-Park on Durham Road, which sits directly across from The Octagon.

Evening parking costs just £3.