Paul Carrack returns home to Sheffield for his Good & Ready Tour in March 2022
Paul Carrack, one of the most revered voices in music and a figurehead of soulful pop for decades, will be stopping off in his hometown of Sheffield on Saturday 19 March 2022 as part of his GOOD and READY tour 2022.
Returning back home to the delight of his legions of admirers, Paul Carrack will be performing 24 dates across the UK over the coming months.
Paul Carrack is one of the UKs most enduring and prominent musicians, it’s rare to speak with someone where the question is less who they’ve worked with but rather who they haven’t.
Nicknamed ‘The Man with the GOLDEN VOICE’ in a BBC documentary about his phenomenal 50-year career Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs such as ‘How Long’ by ACE, ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze and the Grammy Award nominated ‘Living Years’ by Mike and the Mechanics is now firmly established as one of the hardest working, independent musicians on the scene.
Paul Carrack will be performing his hometown gig at the Sheffield City Hall on Saturday 19 March 2022 with tickets on general sale now, available online from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk