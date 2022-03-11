Paul Carrack returns home to Sheffield for his Good & Ready Tour in March 2022

Returning back home to the delight of his legions of admirers, Paul Carrack will be performing 24 dates across the UK over the coming months.

Paul Carrack is one of the UKs most enduring and prominent musicians, it’s rare to speak with someone where the question is less who they’ve worked with but rather who they haven’t.

Paul Carrack. Photo©2021PeterVanHooke_RGB.jpg

Nicknamed ‘The Man with the GOLDEN VOICE’ in a BBC documentary about his phenomenal 50-year career Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs such as ‘How Long’ by ACE, ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze and the Grammy Award nominated ‘Living Years’ by Mike and the Mechanics is now firmly established as one of the hardest working, independent musicians on the scene.