Party like it’s the 80s as Atomic Live comes to Sheffield’s O2 Academy this May

Featuring a visually pleasing show and some of the golden era's most epic tunes played live by five of the countries most poptastic musicians, Atomic's 80s show is packed full of feel-good dance floor pop anthems from the likes of Erasure, Duran Duran, Human League, Abc, Spandau Ballet, Numan, Wham and many more…..Party like its 1989!

Atomic are a 5 piece sheffield based band performing the greatest songs of the 80's, consisting of FDog, ADog, RDog, JDog and DCdog The band formed in 2014 and was a new direction for the band members who all played in rock covers bands previously.

Get ready to backcomb your hair and dust off your pink leg warmers.

The band started their journey playing local small venues and due to public demand very quickly graduated to playing larger venues such as the Sheffield City Hall Ballroom, Holmfirth Picturedrome, North Notts Arena, The Leadmill and the devils Arse in Castleton, and have played in front of 4000 people at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland at the VW festival amongst others.

The band has also played with stars of the 80's pop world such as Ben Volpierre Perrier of Curiosity Killed the cat, Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet and Dene Michael of Black Lace and Pat Sharp.

"We bring you the ultimate tribute to the SMASH HITS of the 1980s. Be prepared to be transported ﻿back in time.”

The latest venture for the band is to try a different approach to the 80's classics with an Orchestral adaptation of their set. This will take place at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on Saturday 14th May 2022 in front of a limited audience. One whole set has been enhanced with the acoustic power of a string orchestra, conducted by local rock and roll star Julian Jones, for a night to remember.