As we take our seats for the show, you can’t help but see the words ‘There’s nothing more human than failure’ emblazoned across the stage for all to see. If this is not a declaration of what is to come there can be no questioning Paloma Faith’s intention to sing through the pain as she struts down the sloped stage in high heels, in a see through ensemble no less, belting out her opener — How You Leave A Man.

Perhaps it’s a metaphor for the slippery and devastating slope that relationships can be or just clever stage design, you can’t help but feel totally attuned to the emotional journey you are being taken on by Paloma — in what is undoubtedly her "most personal" collection of songs so far. She is hurt, she was hurt, she feels like she failed but she also feels liberated in spite of it all.

Just taking in her exquisite vocal dexterity is a sight to behold, Paloma Faith really is an emotively scorned force to be reckoned with.

The first half of the show takes us a breakneck pace through almost the entirety of her recently released sixth album. Pressure, There’s Nothing More Human Than Failure, The Bang Bang Ending and Mirror to Mirror are the only ones that don’t make an appearance in what is almost entirely bums-on-seats beginning to proceedings.

Brief moments in between songs are broken up by delightfully curt and wonderfully endearing conversations with the audience that give a window into the humanity still present, despite the perceived glittering elements of fame and fortune. Just a few songs in, Paloma quite clearly has had enough of wearing the stilettos she initially wore in her entrance in an exhibition of visually and vocally bursting intent… and besides, in her words no less, it was time for us to ‘get off our arses and have a dance’.

The first half is about the sadness and pain, but the next half is about having a good time and dancing too, promises Paloma… and she means it — but not before she clambers over the chairs, all while singing with perfection, high-fiving or embracing members of the audience and incredibly not even skipping a note, before escaping down a side door and signalling the interval.

When Paloma returns for what we shall call Act 2, a distinct mood shift is in the atmosphere. After the lamentations of love lost and independence gained we are now firmly in the grip of an uplifted mood. From the likes of Stone Cold Sober and Picking Up The Pieces to Can’t Rely on you — Paloma is firmly in celebratory mode.

Firing through her hits impressively at a canter, interspersed with witty, and often self-deprecating, ripostes before she finally brings the (literal) curtain down with Only Love Can Hurt Like This.

Six albums deep and so many stories and memories to share and keep, Paloma Faith has undeniably shown that through whatever life throws at you it is a treat to see what she can deliver next.

Impeccable stage presence, an incredible pitch-perfect voice, alongside a smattering of entertaining dialogues, Paloma brings it with aplomb… and the fans were right to keep Faith in this genuine star.

