Outer Banks Season 3: UK release date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

Outer Banks was number 1 on Netflix for the first four weeks of its release and quickly became a must-see show on the streaming platform.

After first debuting in April 2020, the teen crime drama series returned for a highly anticipated second season in July 2020.

Outer Banks picked up several award nominations throughout its lifetime, including the notable best drama and best male TV star awards at the People’s Choice Awards following its success of season 2.

Outer Banks with Calacia Grant, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on Netflix

Over time, the show has picked up many fans and after leaving on a bittersweet note in Season 2, fans are hanging on to their seats for more adventure to come.

So without further ado, here's everything we know so far.

When will Outer Banks Season 3 come out?

The renewal came on December 7 alongside a message from the cast, where the official Netflix Twitter account said:

Outer Banks on Netflix

“This just in from Poguelandia…Outer Banks will be back for a third season!”

Regarding the renewal, rumors of the show coming back in December 2022 have surfaced.

Though no release date has been confirmed for season three of the show, but as filming started in early 2022, it is expected to be concluded either early 2023 or late 2022.

And to add, season 3 is expected to consist of 10 episodes as per previous seasons.

"The Cross" in Outer Banks on Netflix

What is the plot for Outer Banks Season 3?

Following the end to season 2, it is predicted the war between the Camerons and the Pogues will likely continue as per the plot, with Pope wanting to retrieve the now-stolen golden cross.

Pope will also likely continue discovering his family’s connection to the Cross of Santo Domingo – But fans are mostly interested in the biggest question as to why Big John is back which is hopefully be answered in the next season.

Who will be returning and joining the cast for Season 3?

The key cast members will be returning for season 3 who include: Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Gran.

But that’s not all, as three new members, Andy MacQueen, Fiona Palomo and Lou Ferringno Jr will be joining the cast members.

Andy MacQueen will play Carlos Singh described as a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own.

Fiona Palomo will play Sofia, someone who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe.