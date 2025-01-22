Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s officially Oscar season—the buzz around Oscar bait has gotten louder 🎞🏆

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The term ‘Oscar bait’ is set to be used a lot more regularly in the weeks ahead.

With the nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards set to be announced tomorrow, the term is used in both lightly and as an insult.

But what is ‘Oscarbaiting’ and what does a film have to include to be considered Oscar bait?

With the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards set to take place tomorrow, The Brutalist looks to be a heavy favourite.

The film, starring Oscar winner and recent Golden Globe winner Adrien Brody, focuses on an architect who flees Europe after World War II to rebuild his life in the United States. It bears all the hallmarks of previous successes at the Oscars, such as Saving Private Ryan and The Pianist, the latter earning Brody a Best Actor Oscar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in some cinematic circles, the film is considered an example of Oscar bait; designed specifically to earn Oscar plaudits.

It's a term that you might have heard during Oscar season before and no doubt you'll hear after the nominees are announced tomorrow. So what is ‘Oscarbaiting’ and what does a film need to have to be considered ‘Oscar bait?’

What is Oscarbaiting?

With the advent of the 2025 Oscar nominees announcement, what is the term Oscar bait - and is it fair? | Canva

The term Oscarbaiting emerged informally in the mid-2000s, especially during an era when Oscar nominations and wins began to carry significant cultural and financial weight for films and talent.

It is thought to have been coined by film critics and commentators who began noticing a pattern in certain films that appeared designed with Oscar recognition as a primary goal - and with it, financial gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept of Oscarbaiting has evolved as the Oscars themselves have changed. Early on, the Academy would often reward films that demonstrated technical innovation, spectacle, and larger-than-life performances, like those seen in the early years of Hollywood's Golden Age.

However, from the late 1990s onwards, there was a noticeable shift toward awarding films that combined historical drama, biographical portrayals, and acting showcases, leading to the emergence of "Oscarbait" films.

What makes a film ‘Oscarbait?’

The rise of the term coincided when a period of movies such as The King's Speech (2010), The Theory of Everything (2014), and Lincoln (2012) began to dominate the awards season; many of these films had things in common that critics started to deem ‘Oscarbait’ - historical dramas, performances centered around real-life figures, and emotional weight.

Critics also felt that some films with a message about social issues also became favourable to the academy in later years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The term has taken on a negative connotation among filmlovers in recent times, however. Some argue that the term is a useful way to highlight the increasing commercialization of film award campaigns, where studios deliberately try to "win" Oscars through tailored filmmaking.

Others see the term as somewhat dismissive, as it implies that certain films are made only with awards in mind and may overlook genuine artistry and that it’s sometimes a throwaway remark to ‘diminish’ a film’s standing with the general public.

Some argue that films labeled as ‘Oscarbait’ are still artistic endeavors; for example, The King's Speech and The Theory of Everything were widely praised for their performances and craftsmanship, and their success is a result of genuinely talented filmmakers and actors doing their best work.

What are some examples critics give of ‘Oscarbaiting?’

The King's Speech (2010)

Colin Firth earned the Best Actor Oscar for his role as King George VI in The King’s Speech

Why it’s Oscarbait: Historical drama, based on the life of King George VI, starring Colin Firth in a role that showcases a transformative performance. The film has everything the Academy loves: a period setting, a strong central performance, and a theme of overcoming personal struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outcome: Won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Colin Firth).

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Why it’s Oscarbait: A biopic about Stephen Hawking, starring Eddie Redmayne in a physically demanding role that required major transformation and intense emotional depth. It ticks off several "Oscarbait" boxes: biography, illness, personal challenge, and a central performance with dramatic weight.

Outcome: Eddie Redmayne won Best Actor, and the film received several nominations.

Lincoln (2012)

Why it’s Oscarbait: Directed by Steven Spielberg, this historical drama centers on President Abraham Lincoln’s fight to pass the 13th Amendment. The film uses the typical "Oscarbait" ingredients: a famous historical figure, dramatic stakes, and a renowned director. Daniel Day-Lewis's transformation into Lincoln added to its credibility.

Outcome: Daniel Day-Lewis won Best Actor, and the film received multiple nominations.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Why it’s Oscarbait: Based on the life of mathematician John Nash, it portrays an individual overcoming personal hardship (mental illness). It has all the elements that often appeal to the Academy: biographical drama, a central character facing significant adversity, and an award-winning performance (Russell Crowe).

Outcome: Won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Connelly.

If you enjoyed this article, you can also check out our leader board on the Road to the Oscars 2025, where we look to guess who could win at this year’s event - and soon to be updated after this year’s Oscar nominations take place.