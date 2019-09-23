Open Door opens its doors to young Sheffield and Rotherham drama hopefuls
A programme that encourages young people to get involved with theatre is launching new sessions in Sheffield and Rotherham.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:20 am
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 23:10 pm
Non-profit organisation Open Door has opened applications for its 2019-2020 acting and backstage courses.
The non-profit organisation helps actors and creatives aspiring to work behind the scenes, aged 18-26 (acting) and 17-26 (backstage), from low-income households to gain a place at the UK’s leading drama schools.
The programme offers tutoring and workshops, free drama school auditions and travel assistance and theatre trips, as well as bursary and funding advice .
Applications for Open Door Backstage close at 5pm on November 19 and applications for Open Door Acting close at 5pm on October 9.
To find out more, visit www.opendoor.org.uk