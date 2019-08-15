Off to see Ed Sheeran in Roundhay Park in Leeds? Here's EVERYTHING you need to know

The acclaimed singer will be blasting out all the hits from his career at the huge outdoor gigs, which also feature Lewis Capaldi and The Darkness.

Here's all you need to know about the shows - from the times, what they'll play, how to get there and where to eat and drink.

WHEN IS IT?

Ed Sheeran is playing two huge shows this weekend.

August 16 and 17

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

4pm: Doors open

5.45pm-6:05pm: Opening act (TBC)

6.15pm-6:45pm: Lewis Capaldi

7.15pm-8pm: The Darkness

8.30pm: Ed Sheeran

10.15pm: Show finishes

There will be enhanced checks of tickets and bag searches at the venue so it is strongly recommend you arrive early.

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

Yes. The show features an impressive line-up with Lewis Capaldi and The Darkness the main support acts. Scots singer Capaldi has been one of the breakthrough acts of 2019, enjoying huge success with the smash hit number one single Someone You Loved and his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. His tender acoustic ballads and razor sharp with have earned him a huge following.

He will be joined by The Darkness, the hard rock and heavy metal band who first came to prominence in the early 2000s with songs such as I Believe In A Thing Called Love and Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End). Fronted by Justin Hawkins, the band also scored success with their debut album Permission To Land.

WHAT WILL ED PLAY?

Expect all your Sheeran favourites. With four albums under his belt, it is very likely he will be plundering his back catalogue, taking tracks from his best-selling albums +, – and ÷ plus his latest offering, No. 6 Collaborations Project. Of course, songs like The A Team, Lego House, Sing, Thinking Out Loud, Castle On The Hill, Shape Of You and Galway Girl will all no doubt crop up, but there’s many more he’ll also be able to pick from his lengthy career.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking

The park is a fair way out of Leeds city centre, so walking isn’t the best option unless you’re feeling fit!

Leeds railway station is a 75 minute walk, Crossgate train station is a 70 minute walk and Leeds city centre bus station is a 55 minute walk.

Buses

A Shuttle Bus will operate from Leeds city centre (railway station, Sovereign Square) to Roundhay ParkFirst departure: 2.30pm, last departure 7pmSingle Journey - Advance ticket: £4 / On the day: £5

Return Journey - Advance ticket: £8 / On the day: £10

Return journeys from Roundhay Park to Leeds city centre (railway station, Sovereign Square) from 9.30pmTickets can be purchased from: https://www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/ed-sheeran-tickets-coach-travel

Taxis

Taxis will drop off and pick up at Wetherby Road, LS8 2LE.

Car

Car parking will be at Redhall (LS17 8NB) - a 30 minute walk away. The car park opens at 10am and cost is £15.

Sat nav address for Roundhay Park is LS8 1ED – but streets around the area will be closed with parking restrictions in place.

On-site Blue Badge Parking:Limited parking available for valid blue badge holders on a first come, first served basis at Roundhay Park

Trains

There will be no additional trains laid on. Nearest railway stations are Leeds (75 minute walk) and Crossgates (70 minute walk).Air

Nearest airport is Leeds Bradford International Airport.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

Car parking will be at Redhall (LS17 8NB) - a 30 minute walk away. The car park opens at 10am and cost is £15.

Sat nav address for Roundhay Park is LS8 1ED

Car parking on site can be accessed via Street Lane, Roundhay Road or Oakwood Lane. Opens 10am. £15 – cash only.

On-site Blue Badge Parking:Limited parking available for valid blue badge holders on a first come, first served basis at Roundhay Park

The below roads will have on street parking restrictions on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 August:

• Park Lane• Street Lane• Oakwood Lane• Park View Crescent • North Park Avenue• Lidgett Park Road• Gledhow Lane• Fitzroy Drive• Lidgett Lane• Roundhay Road• Gledhow Wood Road • Thorn Lane• Red Hall Lane• Wetherby Road

In addition, the following roads will be closed from 10.00hrs to 00.00hrs with no parking permitted during this time with managed access for residents.

• Mansion Lane • Princes Avenue • Park Avenue• West Avenue• Wetherby Road • Old Park Road

Please note that cars parked on these roads will be towed away on the day.

CAN I STAY OVER?

There are plenty of hotels to suit all ranges and budgets in Leeds city centre and further afield. Check booking.com for details HERE

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Park will have a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside, ranging from hot foods such as burgers, hot dogs, pizza and chips to crisps, ice creams, sweets and snacks as well as vegan, gluten free and vegetarian options.

There will also be six bars selling beer, bitter and other bottled soft drinks.

It may be a requirement that all drinks purchased are poured into plastic containers.

There are no seating and table areas in which to consume your food and beverages.

Only food purchased on the premises may be consumed in the venue.

this includes gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Please note: not all of the concessionaires will be able to accept card/contactless payments, so please ask before you make your order.

Alcohol cannot be brought into the concert site. Suitable ID must be provided on request before alcohol will be served.

The bars will be operating a Challenge 25 policy so you will need to show ID if you wish to purchase alcohol and look under the age of 25.

All of the bars will be accepting card/contactless payments as well as cash.

Water refill points will also be available across the site and you’re encouraged to reduce waste by bringing your own empty plastic bottle [no glass please] (under 500ml) to fill up.

WHAT DO I DO WHEN I ARRIVE AT ROUNDHAY PARK?

A new paperless ticketing system will be in operation and no physical tickets will be issued in advance. You’ll need to bring the following to gain entry to the event:

• The original payment card used to make the booking

• Your booking confirmation email (you can show this on your phone or printed out)

• Government issued photo ID that matches the name on the payment card (driving licence or passport)

To speed up entry there will be designated queueing lines for each ticket provider so make sure you note who you bought your ticket through and when you get to the entrance LOOK UP and make sure you get into the right lane.

Stewards will be on hand to help you when you arrive. Look out for them in their coloured high visibility jackets.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATED TO INVALIDATED RESOLD TICKETS

If you can no longer attend the concert you must only sell tickets through official fan to fan resale through your ticket provider.

If you have sold your tickets through Viagogo or any other secondary site these buyers will not get in to the concert. You should inform them instantly.

If you or someone you know were sold tickets for the show through either Viagogo or any other unauthorised ticket site, these tickets will not be valid for entry.

Please visit the Fanfair Alliance where you will see advice on how to get refunds for invalid tickets.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I LEAVE THE PARK? CAN I COME BACK?

No, if you leave the event you won’t be able to come back in. Once you’re in, you’re in so please make sure you bring everything you need with you.

IF I ARRIVE LATE, WILL I STILL BE ALLOWED INSIDE?

Yes, latecomers will be permitted entry. Please follow instructions from stewards on arrival.

CAN I STILL BUY TICKETS?

Limited tickets may be available on the day. The box offices at Roundhay Park will be the only official place to purchase tickets. There are box office cabins at both Entrance A (Lakeside) and Entrance B (Soldier’s Field).

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

The site map (available HERE) showing where the entrances, bars, concessions, toilets, medical and information points are.

These plans will be dotted around the event site to ensure you can always find your way.

WILL THERE BE CASH MACHINES?

Cash machines are available and will be accepting all major UK debit/credit cards. Please note: a fee will be charged to use the machines.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

There are plenty of pubs in Leeds city centre, en route to Roundhay Park and in the surrounding area.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

Leeds has a wide variety of restaurants, takeaway shops, bars and pubs to suit all tastes. The ones nearer to the venue are likely to be busy both before and after the concerts.

IS THERE AN AGE RESTRICTION FOR THE SHOW?

Nobody under the age of 5 will be allowed inside the concert site. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+.

WHAT SECURITY WILL BE IN PLACE?

Do not bring bags larger than A4 sized. Security checks on bags will be in place.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I HAVE A LOST OR FOUND CHILD?

Please speak immediately to the nearest member of staff, ideally someone in the security or stewarding team but most staff members are able to raise an alert.

CAN I BRING A BAG?

You are allowed to bring a small bag. As a general rule, the less you bring, the quicker you and everyone else will get in. Please note there are no temporary storage facilities for any items that

are not allowed into the concert site so it will be up to you to find somewhere to store these items. Bags left in unauthorised surrounding areas will be disposed of immediately by the police.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING?

Roundhay Park is a green field space, which means the majority of the surfaces will be grass.

The park has some flat areas but is quite hilly in others and the surface can be a little uneven. To make your experience as enjoyable as possible its is recommended to bring the following items with

you:

• The original payment card (debit or credit card), original email booking confirmation and a Government-issued photo ID which matches the name on the card

• Appropriate clothing, footwear and protection for the weather of the day

• Sun lotion (up to 100ml)

• Empty plastic bottle that is 500ml or less, which can be refilled on site

• Money and/or bank card. There will be cash machines on site, which accept all UK debit cards. Please note: A fee will be charged to use the machines

• Photo ID. We recommend bringing your identification no matter what age you are as the bars will be operating a Challenge 25 policy and therefore you will need to use ID if you look under 25 and wish to purchase alcohol.

• Medication. Its recommended to bring your prescription and/or a doctor’s note for any medication you wish to bring in to the event to show to security during the search procedure on entry.

IS THERE ANYTHING I CAN’T BRING INTO THE EVENT?

There will be a full person and bag search in operation. Please do not bring any of the following with you as you will not be allowed to enter the site if any of the below items are found in your

possession.

• Aerosols

• Air horns

• Alcohol

• Animals (except assistance dogs)

• Bags (larger than A4 size)

• BBQs or any cooking apparatus

• Bicycles, scooters, roller skates

• Blow torches

• Cans

• Cameras (DSLR/SLR) with detachable lens

• Chairs (except if you have an accessible area ticket for Hill 60)

• Chinese lanterns

• Cooking apparatus

• Cool bags / boxes (large)

• Cigarettes (more than for personal use)

• Cutlery

• Drinks (empty plastic bottles 500ml or less are permitted)

• Drones

• Fireworks / pyrotechnics

• Flags with poles

• Flares / distress flares / smoke flares

• Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)

• Gazebos and parasols

• Gas cylinders/canisters

• Glass

• Knives

• Liquids (over 100ml)

• Illegal substances (drugs)

• Laser pens

• Legal / herbal highs (includes Nitrous Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)

• Megaphones

• Professional audio-visual recording equipment

• Smoke bombs / canisters

• Sound systems

• Tables

• Tabards/High Viz Jackets

• Umbrellas (small telescopic umbrellas are permitted)

• Weapons

Prohibited items will be confiscated and if any attendee is found with any illegal item they will be refused entry and referred to the Police.

ARE THERE MEETING POINTS INSIDE?

Due to the size of the arena there are no designated meeting points. It is suggested you decide on a suitable rendezvous point with your family/friends in case you become separated. It may well

be worth agreeing one outside of the arena compound as well, in case you become separated when leaving the concert. It is recommended this being a short walk away from the site as the exits will be extremely busy at the end of the show and you will not be able to wait in places where a obstruction may be caused.

WHAT HAPPENS IF SOMEONE IN MY PARTY GOES MISSING?

If you require assistance please contact a member of security, a steward or a police officer who will be happy to help.

I NEED SOME FIRST AID, WHERE CAN I FIND HELP?

There are first aid points at the top of Hill 60 and to the left of the stage as you look at it from the arena. These are distinguishable on the map by red crosses and on site by the standard green cross signs. The medical team will be mobile so if you require assistance please speak to a steward or security who will contact the medical team.

I’VE LOST SOMETHING, WHAT DO I DO?

Lost property will be held on site for 48 hours before passing it on to Leeds City Council. If you’ve lost something, please speak to a steward.

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE I NEED TO KNOW?

• Make sure your phone is fully charged, you could even bring a portable battery pack.

• Stay hydrated. All the dancing and singing can dehydrate you. Refill your reusable bottle on site (under 500ml)

• Avoid ticket touts. Entry to the show will not be permitted without the booker’s card and ID.

• Don’t buy unofficial merchandise. Use only official Ed Sheeran merchandise outlets at Roundhay Park.

• Have a great time and make sure to share your pictures and videos online. Use the tour hashtags #DivideTourLeeds #DividetourUK

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?

Friday: Heavy rain and a moderate breeze. There’s also a chance of thundery showers.

Saturday: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with the chance of the odd shower.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?