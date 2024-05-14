Oddsocks bring Julius Caesar to Harrogate's RHS Harlow Carr

Oddsocks return to RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate in July

Summer in Harrogate would not be the same without Oddsocks, and this year the festival legends are back to sprinkle some more outdoor theatre magic.

The travelling troubadours are one of the many highlights of Harrogate International Festivals’ summer season and will be performing Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in the grounds of RHS Harlow Carr on Tuesday July 2 and Wednesday July 3.

It’s Shakespeare but not as you know it.The Bard’s famous history play gets the Oddsocks treatment with two hours of jokes, music and bags of memorable moments. Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of Roman swords, some preposterous puppetry and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 1989 by Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie and praised by The Stage for their “great comic timing and superb slapstick”, Oddsocks have been performing as part of Harrogate International Festivals for more than 20 years.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ Chief Executive, said: “Summer in Harrogate just wouldn’t be the same without Oddsocks. For those who have never been to one of their performances, you really don’t know what you’re missing.

“This is Shakespeare like you’ve never seen it before. Their unique take on the Bard’s works is simply brilliant, and audiences of all ages just love it.

“Oddsocks fans know the drill, but for first-timers please dress appropriately for the British weather including something warm to wear – though hopefully the weather gods will be kind to us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pack your picnic, rugs and folding chairs and get ready for an evening of laughter and mayhem that is suitable for all ages. Oddsocks’ shows sell out quickly so we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.