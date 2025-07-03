Bookies make their suggestions as to what Oasis will open with this week - and if Liam and Noel will end up fighting

With one more sleep until Oasis’ first show as part of their reunion tour, what do you think they’ll perform for the first time in 16 years?

Betting odds have revealed what bookies think the band will open with when they perform in Cardiff this week (July 4 2025)

But what do the odds suggest when it comes to the band completing the tour - and if they Gallagher brothers will end up fighting?

If you weren’t aware by now, tomorrow marks one of the biggest reunions in music history, as Oasis take to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the first date of their tour.

We’ve found out who will be part of Liam and Noel Gallagher’s live band earlier today, while there is still the hope that perhaps in 2026 the group makes their way back to Knebworth – the site of their historic 1996 shows.

From the first song the band will play in Cardiff to if they'll actually make it through their reunion tour - here's the latest betting odds ahead of Oasis' first show this week. | Getty Images/Canva

But betting companies have been supplying odds ahead of the first show, with much speculation over the setlist the band will perform and what, after 16 years in the making, will be the first song Oasis performs on Friday (July 4, 2025).

OLBG has compiled a list of odds for some of the most important questions many music fans are asking ahead of the tour; from what that first song will be, to if the band will have another number one in the UK album charts…

… and perhaps even more importantly; what are the bookmakers saying when it comes to if the brothers will fight or even last the entire tour?

Oasis 2025 reunion betting odds

What will Oasis perform as their first song in Cardiff this week?

Based on the provided odds, 'Acquiesce' is currently the favourite to be the opening song for the Oasis setlist, with odds at 1/1 (50.0% probability). 'Hello' and 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' are also strong contenders, both having odds of 2/1 (33.3% probability).

Oasis’ first song in Cardiff - betting odds

Acquiesce - 1/1

Hello - 2/1

Rock 'N' Roll Star 2/1

Some Might Say 4/1

The Swamp Song 4/1

Will Oasis have a number one album in the UK charts in 2025?

Yes, according to the provided information, the odds that another Oasis album will peak at the top of the UK album charts are currently 3/1. With the 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?' set for release on October 3, 2025, chances are it could be that very album.

What are the odds Oasis break up before the end of their tour?

For the naysayers who think Noel and Liam won’t last the entire tour, OLBG has odds of 11/4 (26.7% probability), so you might be onto something. The odds are even more favourable when it comes to if Noel and Liam will fight or even split up before the Cardiff show, with both currently sat on odds of 10/1.

