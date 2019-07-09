Numbers add up to a great laugh for Sheffield's Glummer Twins in Buxton show
Comedy is a big part of the Buxton Festival Fringe, running until July 24.
Sheffield’s Glummer Twins feature again. David Harmer and Ray Globe recently turned 60. Well, actually they have a combined age of 132.
They celebrate the joys, absurdities and indignities of getting older with Just a Number at Underground at the Clubhouse on July 11 and 18.
Fresh from a sell-out arena tour supporting Jason Manford, Vince Atta's new show crashes headfirst into love, health, music and Hollywood in Massive Attack! See him at the same venue on July 12 and 21.
The Great Emptiness is the real-life story of ex-scientist Isa
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She’s also at the venue on July 12 and 21.
Ginny Davis plays nine characters in a new one-woman comedy about modern family life, UpDownSizing, at Underground on July 19 and 21.
Find out more about the festival on www.buxtonfringe.org.uk