UK music icon Noel Gallagher and his high-flying Birds will be coming to Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl this September for a major concert to perform their ‘Rock N Roll Circus’

RNR CIRCUS ARTIST

The ex Oasis frontman and his band will be performing on September 1 under a specially made Big Top, with other gigs planned for that same weekend.

Not only will Noel Gallagher and his high-flying Birds perform but the ‘Rock N Roll Circus’ format will feature fire performers, contortionists and acrobats to bring a whole new dimension to the traditional concert experience.

Joining Noel on the line-up will be a whole host of other music acts too, ranging from ‘Madchester’ band Happy Mondays coming along to play all their classics alongside Wakefield’s finest in The Cribs offering their spiky lo-fi Indie rock.

A spokesperson for ‘Rock N Roll Circus’, with the inaugural event taking place in Newcastle, was extremely keen to bring the concert experience to Sheffield.

“We are proud to bring our event to South Yorkshire. Sheffield has such a strong reputation for Live music, we’re delighted to be able to host our touring concept here.

Noel is a living legend and his live shows are always amazing. The set will feature songs from across his 30-year career, alongside the first tracks to be heard from his new album ‘Council Skies’. Stay tuned for more major artist announcements.”

Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds emerged onto the music scene in 2011, with their eponymous album released in October of that year.

That album was an instant success, going double platinum in the UK with over 2.5 million copies sold worldwide.

This adds to his iconic status as one of the UK’s greats, Noel Gallagher a much-loved figure as main songwriter, guitarist and vocalist for Britpop idols Oasis.

Oasis played a pivotal role in shaping and inspiring contemporary guitar music from the 1990’s onwards, with his High-Flying Birds project continuing to cement his position as one of the most gifted, successful and enduring songwriters to come out of the British music scene in recent memory.

Noel Gallagher and his High-Flying Birds even played Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June 2022, delivering a career-spanning set to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.

The band will play all their chart-topping hits in Sheffield this September, alongside new songs ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘Easy Now’.

The event will also feature performances from Welsh alternative rockers Joy Formidable and one of Ireland’s most spellbinding breakthrough artists of the year so far in Somebody’s Child, known as Cian Godfrey.

Sheffield councillor Martin Smith, chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee said: “This is an incredibly exciting event which combines the best artists of the UK music scene with the top circus performers, it will be an immersive experience you won’t want to miss.

Sheffield’s reputation as the music city is growing, and this event is a fantastic new element to the city’s varied major events calendar, featuring the best of music, sports, outdoors and entertainment. I’m so excited for the year ahead.”

Tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Rock N Roll Circus will go on presale Wednesday 1st of March at 10am. Tickets on general sale will go live on Friday, March 3 at 10am.