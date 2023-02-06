Freak Out! Nile Rodgers and CHIC are heading to Bridlington Spa on Monday 24 July.

Nile Rodgers and Chic head to Bridlington Spa on July 24

Among music legends, Nile Rodgers is truly exceptional.

He amplifies his legacy as a multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist by constantly traversing new musical terrain and successfully expanding the boundaries of popular music.

As the co-founder of CHIC and the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak – the biggest-selling single in the history of Atlantic Records – and sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times.

Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Nile serves as the first-ever chief creative Advisor for Abbey Road Studios, helms the critically acclaimed Apple Music 1’s Deep Hidden Meaning Radio with Nile Rodgers and is the co-founder and chairman of the We Are Family Foundation, since 2002.

His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in festival best performances at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for Best Live Performance and the LA Times stating, “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”.

Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Yorkshire’s Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Bridlington Spa on Saturday June 3

Kaiser Chiefs have solidly made their mark as heroes within the British music scene, with absolutely no sign of them slowing down.

The band has released seven studio albums to date including chart toppers, Yours Truly, Angry Mob and Education, Education, Education and War plus their much-praised 2019 and top 3 album Duck.

Kaiser Chiefs have released multiple top 10 singles including the infamous number 1 hit Ruby and anthems such as Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, and Never Miss A Beat.

Tickets for both events have gone on sale to Bridlington Spa membership holders and also on general sale.

Tickets are priced at £45 plus booking fee and are available from bridspa.com, by phone 01262 678258 or in person at the box office.

Tickets are also available at Ticketweb and See Tickets.

Jools Holland has announced a date at Bridlington Spa with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on Wednesday June 21 Pauline Black and Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson from The Selector will also be appearing alongside guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall & Sumudu Jayatilaka.