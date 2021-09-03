Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' tour to arrive in Sheffield this month

The pair will play at Sheffield City Hall for one night only on Thursday, September 23.

The UK wide tour follows the release of their acclaimed album CARNAGE.

While they have composed and recorded soundtracks together, and Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, CARNAGE is the first entire album of songs the pair have released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Cave and Ellis’ creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists.

They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.

The two have also recorded in Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Cave and Ellis will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

In addition to the Sheffield date, Cave and Ellis will also be performing in Bradford, Nottingham and Manchester.

Tickets are on sale now at: nickcave.com