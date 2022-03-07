Nick Alexander Music Trust brings NAMT on the Road Tour to Record Junkee, Sheffield in March

The music charity was founded in the wake of the Bataclan Terror attack, teaming up with Xtra Mile Recordings, (home to the charity’s patron Frank Turner) to bring you an evening of music with four brilliant new bands.

Featuring the very finest of punk rock party music courtesy of Essex's Pet Needs, alt-rock noisesters Ghosts of Men, melodic indie grunge trio BERRIES, and Riot Folk mainstay Henshaw, The Nick Alexander Music Trust and Xtra Mile Recordings (label home of charity patron Frank Turner) are hitting the road this spring with a line up guaranteed to blow the very last traces of winter blues away.

NAMT on the Road Tour come to Record Junkee, Sheffield on 10th March

Renowned for their explosive live performances, Pet Needs are attracting attention in all the right places including from the likes of Steve Lamacq who labelled them "scrunchy melodic rock and roll...right up my street". Their Frank Turner mastered debut album 'Fractured Party Music' has seen them touring bigger and bigger venues across the country.

Profits from the show will be donated to The Nick Alexander Music Trust, a UK Registered charity providing grants for musical instruments and equipment to small charities and disadvantaged community groups across the UK. It was established in memory of Nick Alexander who was killed in the terror attack at the Bataclan in Paris in 2015 while on tour with Eagles of Death Metal.

“The Nick Alexander Music Trust do amazing work gifting music equipment to incredible charities and community projects across the country. As an ex-youth worker, I understand the value of creativity in youth work and have also seen first-hand how many of these projects have to operate on a shoestring.

“The NAMT on the Road tour works in two ways. Firstly, it's raising money for amazing causes and secondly, it's giving musicians like myself the opportunity to tour again post-pandemic. The ultimate win-win!” - Johnny Marriott, Pet Needs