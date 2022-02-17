NHS Full House Comedy: Free Leadmill show tickets for health workers

NHS Full House Comedy event will be at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Sunday, March 6

And they are about to be thanked with free tickets to a comedy show headlined by Rob Rouse at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Sunday, March 6.

APPLY HERE: NHS Staff can sign-up and apply for these free tickets - £3.50 fees apply, to be reinvested back into Tickets for Good activities. Visit ticketsforgood.org/nhs.

Tickets for Good, which distributes live event tickets to boost social and individual wellbeing, has partnered with The Leadmill to offer this free event for NHS staff with The Lord Mayor of Sheffield also giving away free tickets to her chosen charities.

Tickets for Good, a real Sheffield success story, has already given away nearly £1million of tickets to events UK wide and over 50,000 NHS workers from around the UK have used the platform.

It now wants to bring some goodness back to their home city

The NHS Full House Comedy at The Leadmill, also starring comedians Hayley Ellis, Pete Selwood and host Jonathan Mayor, will now be funded by the Ticket Fund from Tickets for Good and WeGotTickets.

This event is free for NHS workers, with only a £3.50 booking fee to pay to secure tickets*.

The show was originally part of a Christmas NHS-exclusive comedy series from Tickets for Good and is now the northern partner of an NHS-exclusive show at London comedy club, 21Soho.

In partnership with the current Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Gail Smith, Tickets for Good have also pledged an allocation of tickets, with completely no fees attached, to the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities.

This includes The Salvation Army, the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Friends of Hi5s. The Friends of Hi5s are a not for profit charity set up in 2013. They support disabled young people with social activities designed to build confidence with an emphasis on trying new things and having fun.

The Right Hon Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Gail Smith said: “In my role as Lord Mayor, I’m meeting some amazing people who have done amazing things before and during the pandemic.

"It’s so nice to be able to say thankyou to some of these people who have worked so hard during this time.’

Headlining the Leadmill event, Rob Rouse has ‘comedy guaranteed to lighten even the darkest of moods … always a step ahead of your expectations’ (Edinburgh Evening News).

He is a familiar face on TV with shows like 8 out of 10 Cats, Spoons, The Friday Night Project, Celebrity Juice and many more under his belt.

Hayley Ellis has worked on Russell Howard’s Good News TV show, and has also appeared in Why Aye Love Geordie Shore and Newsjack on BBC Radio 4. She’s described as, ‘Brilliantly funny and a joy to watch’, by Sarah Milican.

Pete Selwood has taken the circuit by storm and recently had his TV debut on ITV’s Emily Atack Show. His adaptability has seen him form a double act with Jack Carrolll for a show called Impairment which has been performed across a sold out UK show. Host Jonathan Mayor is the official tour support for Sarah Milican who describes him as ‘Marvellously wicked!’, he’s one of the most in-demand comperes on the circuit.

Tickets for Good is a ticketing company with a social purpose. With the belief that event attendance is hugely beneficial for social and individual wellbeing, they support the distribution of live event tickets to those who stand to benefit most.

Their first project, the Ticket Bank was created in 2018 and since then, the company has gone from strength to strength, evolving and diversifying during the pandemic and now fighting to support those who have worked so hard in the last few years and helping cities rebuild their events economies.

In less than a year over 50,000 NHS workers from across the UK have signed up to the Tickets for Good platform.

They have received over 25,000 free tickets, and have saved close to a staggering £1m in face value ticket costs. In addition to hundreds of live music, theatre performances and sporting events, Tickets for Good have worked with several large festivals including Sheffield’s own Tramlines, and Strawberries & Creem in Cambridge.

NHS workers nationwide can sign up to access these free tickets and discounts to major events via Tickets for Good’s NHS-only platform – CLICK HERE.

Rose Wilcox at Sheffield’s The Leadmill said, “It’s part of the Leadmill’s mission to ensure that Sheffield’s comedy scene is a welcoming place for everyone, so we’re very excited to be creating our first NHS Full House event in partnership with Tickets for Good and the Ticket Fund. Hopefully we can spread some joy to NHS workers and their loved ones, and introduce some of the UK's best comedic talent to people who might never have visited us before!”

NHS Full House events are supported by the Ticket Fund, a new project spearheaded by Tickets for Good to encourage businesses of all kinds to support both the NHS and the UK’s world-class live performance industry with fundraising, sponsorship and one-off donations to put towards tickets for NHS workers to attend high-profile events.

With more than £10,000 already raised by WeGotTickets www.wegottickets.com customers alone via checkout donations, it’s hoped that the flagship gigs will showcase the tangible positive impact of live events on NHS teams’ mental wellbeing after a tough time.

About Tickets for Good

Tickets for Good is a ticketing company with a social purpose. It enables life-enriching experiences for people in need, and the people who help them, by distributing free tickets to live events on its tech-for-good platform. By opening up access to cultural experiences, it aims to spread the benefits of social inclusion and improved wellbeing that they provide.

*Tickets carry just a £3.50 booking fee, which is reinvested back into Tickets for Good activities, ensuring they can continue to secure tickets and create exclusive events which support NHS workers and other groups such as charity beneficiaries.