Next week at Sheffield City Hall: Texas see out February, before UB40 and The Royal Northern Sinfonia bring in March

Kicking off the work in style, we welcome Texas who have proved themselves to be one of Scotland’s best ever bands over the past 30-years and nothing short of a national treasure south of the border.

The Scot-rockers will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album ‘Southside’.

On Monday 28 February, 2022, Texas will play a massive rescheduled 24 date tour, including a visit to Sheffield City Hall on Monday 28 February 2022 – tickets from the original October 2020 & May 2021 dates still have remain valid.

Formed in 1986 by the undeniably brilliant Sharleen Spiteri and her partner in crime, Johnny McElhone, they have made consistently great music throughout their stellar career having sold over 40 million records, had 13 top ten UK singles, 3 #1 UK albums and 8 top ten UK albums.

Tickets for the Sheffield City Hall show on Monday 28 February 2022 (rescheduled from October 2020 & May 2021) are on sale now from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Later on in the week, the Sheffield City Hall shall also be hosting The Royal Sinfonia on Saturday 5 March, 2022.

The Royal Northern Sinfonia will open the wonderful concert at Sheffield City Hall with Ravel’s luminous dance suite, Le Tombeau de Couperin.

The Royal Northern Sinfonia opens this wonderful concert with Ravel’s luminous dance suite, Le Tombeau de Couperin, a work dedicated to the memory of friends killed in battle during the First World War. Then RNS conductor laureate Thomas Zehetmair and viola soloist Ruth Killius dance, joke and pour out their very souls in Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante, before we hear the rarely performed Entr’actes from the composer’s sole incidental dramatic music, Thamos, König in Ägypten.The concert is all set to draw to a close with another seldom-heard work, Saint-Saëns’s Second Symphony. By the end of this concert, you’ll wonder why we don’t hear these works more often!

Tickets for the Sheffield City Hall show on Saturday 05 March 2022 are on sale now from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Finally, and by no means least, UB40 will be bringing the week to a close on Sunday 6 March

Ali Campbell of UB40 has announced his upcoming UK tour beginning in February 2022 will go ahead, now in memory of his departed friend and bandmate of over four decades, Astro. Calling at some of the biggest venues in the country, Ali will be performing at the Sheffield City Hall this weekend in what is sure to be an emotional celebration of the band and the beloved Astro.

Tickets for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday 6 March 2022 are available now.

UB40 have topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe. Between 1983 and 1998 the group produced three ‘Labour Of Love’ albums, bringing hits such as Eric Donaldson’s ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, Lord Creator’s ‘Kingston Town’ and Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Come Back Darling’ to a new, global audience. They also topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with their reggae cover of Neil Diamond’s ‘Red Red Wine’.