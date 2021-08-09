New classical music season featuring world-famous Hallé orchestra at Sheffield City Hall

Tickets for the Sheffield International Concert Season 2021/22 go on general sale at 10am on Monday, September 6 online from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

The first half of the season features four shows, starting on Friday, October 15 with resident orchestra the Hallé playing Dvorak’s Ninth ‘New World’ Symphony and Barber’s Violin Concerto, performed by James Ehnes.

The Hallé return on Wednesday, November 3 with their artist in association, Sheffield-born composer Ryan Wigglesworth, conducting a programme centred around his Piano Concerto. Ryan was born in Wincobank, went to King Edward VII School and was a cathedral choirboy.

Audience members can also join the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and their director Darius Battiwalla from 9.15pm for a free After Hours concert in the City Hall Ballroom.

On Saturday, November 27 the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of its artistic director and principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan, open a concert with music by their native countryman Aram Khachaturian. The Suite was put together by the composer and the concert features three of the five movements, including the famous Waltz.

Saturday, December 18 reunites the Black Dyke Band and Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus for their annual Christmas concert, featuring family favourites and sing-along carols.

Meanwhile, Sheffield’s presenter of world-class concerts, Music in the Round, has returned to the city centre Upper Chapel.

Sheffield-born composer and conductor Ryan Wigglesworth

Bach’s monumental Well-Tempered Clavier will be performed by acclaimed pianist Libby Burgess on Friday (August 13), part of a tour to raise money for four music charities. More details of the Bach 48 Project can be found at bachproject48.co.uk

Further highlights in the Upper Chapel include a concert dedicated to Beethoven’s string quartets performed by Ensemble 360 and the much-loved Leonore Piano Trio focusing on Romantic piano trios, both taking place in September.

Ensemble 360 returns to its home in the Crucible Studio on October 22 with Dvořák’s lyrical Piano Quintet and the world premiere of a new work, Naga, by Royal Philharmonic Society composer Rūta Vitkauskaitė.

November’s roster of guests includes Last Night of the Proms star, Roderick Williams. Music in the Round’s singer-in-residence, Roderick is one of the greatest performers of English song and this much-anticipated return concert on November 4 features Thomas Hardy’s poems set to music.

Singer Roderick Williams

Roderick will be joined by pianist Christopher Glynn and special guest Momentum artist, Gareth Brynmor John.

Chart-topping classical guitarist Craig Ogden teams up with award-winning accordionist Miloš Milivojević for a relaxed afternoon concert in the Crucible Studio on November 6, playing Vivaldi, Scarlatti and Piazzolla.

Julian Joseph, one of the finest jazz musicians this side of the Atlantic, returns to the Crucible Studio on November 6. When he performed in Sheffield for Music in the Round in 2016, he left audiences speechless at the breadth and brilliance of his improvising skills.

Tim Horton returns to the Studio on November 26, when he’ll be performing the first in a series of six concerts of Chopin’s melodic music for solo piano.

The season closes with Ensemble 360 in the Studio on December 4, playing Bartók’s First Violin Sonata and Ligeti’s Horn Trio.