Netflix teams up with Sheffield-based publisher Twinkl to help film maker Aardman

Twinkl Educational Publishing has partnered with the entertainment firms to create exciting new learning materials to use at school and home.

The first of these collaborations will be based on the highly anticipated festive stop-motion musical Robin Robin that will be soaring from the screen into the classroom and homes.

This is the first time educational resources will be created for a Netflix and Aardman collaboration.

From the creators of Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run, the latest stop-motion film by four time Academy Award-winning Aardman Animations will be released on November 24.

The half-hour short emphasises the importance of belonging by taking a robin, raised by a family of burglar mice, on a journey of self-discovery where she learns the worth of being herself.

Twinkl, based on Ecclesall Road, will be providing the official resources for young viewers aged three to 11, prior to the film’s release, and the storyline fits into their wider campaign all about wellbeing this Christmas. The film features the voices of Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant.

Jonathan Seaton, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twinkl, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Netflix, an incredible organisation that makes both entertainment and learning so accessible for children.