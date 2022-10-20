On Friday evening, a bumper crowd filed in to The Leadmill to witness an outstanding set from the highly-acclaimed Andrew Cushin. Championed by the likes of Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher, and signed to Libertines legend Pete Doherty’s Strap Original label, the 22-year-old Geordie continues on his meteoric rise.

The crowd were treated to two great support acts in vocalist Ruby J and indie four-piece The Lilacs setting the tone for a superb evening ahead. Cushin, with a four-piece band in tow, entered the stage to a raucous applause and kicked things off with Hollywood, Yeah Yeah Yeah and the upbeat Catch Me If You Can.

A natural conversationalist, Cushin candidly chatted with the audience and graciously thanked them for supporting him. If his allegiance to Newcastle United wasn’t apparent from the flag proudly draped over the keyboard stand, Cushin entered into a little local football chat with a mixture of cheers and jeers at the mention of Sheffield’s two football clubs.

Andrew Cushin at The Leadmill in Sheffield. Photo: Scott Antcliffe (www.scottantcliffephoto.co.uk)

Midway through the set, Cushin’s band departed the stage and left the vocalist to perform two very raw and powerful songs – Runaway and Four and a Half Percent. The latter, a song about Cushin’s father who struggled with alcohol, really captivated the crowd who were hanging on every heartfelt word.

The band returned for the final two upbeat tempo songs, You Don’t Belong and Waiting for the Rain. The latter – a song that Cushin wrote at 16 years old – has an extremely catchy chorus and would certainly suit a vocal stadium crowd.

The band came back on for the encore and Cushin performed the highly-acclaimed Where’s My Family Gone? With arms aloft, the Sheffield crowd sang every word to the anthemic song – a fitting end to a superb show. As he leaves the stage, Cushin stops for selfies and first bumps with an appreciative crowd who have just witnessed someone special and destined for great things on what was a truly memorable night in Sheffield.