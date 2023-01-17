Music Preview: From the Grand Ole Opry to Upper Chapel for Sierra

Sierra Hull ended 2022 on stage at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Sierra Hull

It’s not quite the same size nor has the same reputation, but the Upper Chapel in Norfolk Street (near the Crucible) in Sheffield is one of the next venues for the Tennessee-born mandolin player and singer-songwriter.

Yet somewhere bigger was needed as ticket sales continued to rise and it became apparent that the Greystones would be unable to accommodate the size of audience for the performance on Friday, January 27. The date is part of a UK tour that sees the 31-year-old American appearing alongside multi-instrumentalist – and husband – Justin Moses. Much of last year was spent on home territory, playing 182 shows in 37 states, ending up on New Year’s Eve for that show at the Grand Ole Opry.

Remarkably Sierra Hull made her debut there at the age of 10, going on to play Carnegie Hall at 12 and securing a deal with Rounder Records at 13.

A three-time winner (and the first female) winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Mandolin Player of the Year, she has toured the world. She appeared at the Greystones with Nashville veteran Ron Block six years ago and had been due to return in her own right in November 2021 to promote her 25 Trips album until she was grounded by Covid restrictions.

The latest UK trip starts with a date at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow, to which she returns two days after the Sheffield performance to share the stage in an exceptional bill with Kate Rusby, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Ron Block and Eddi Reader.

Partner Justin Moses is no musical slouch either. A prominent Nashville session player, he adds further instrumental prowess as well as vocal harmonies in the touring duo. Meanwhile, the Upper Chapel – an established home to classical music performances – will host a performance by Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith on Saturday, May 13.

