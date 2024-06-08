Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailing from Melbourne this sister duo return to The Greystones in Sheffield two years on from their with a collection of folk-pop music that is both enthralling and ethereal.

It’s been almost two and a half years since we last spoke to Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes (you can read our first interview with them here), and quite a lot has happened since then. Their third-album Wonderful Oblivion saw them touring the UK, Europe and Canada throughout 2022-23 and saw the duo lauded with many awards — all worthy of course.

Winners of the Australian Folk Music Awards Best Folk Album (2022) and Music Victoria Best Contemporary Folk Act (2021), their music has been nominated twice for the prestigious Australian Music Prize. Not too bad.

Their latest album Marlinchen In The Snow was released in April, and it presents an evolution in the sounds that you would maybe be familiar with from the sisters previous work. In February 2023, Ivy and Mabel spent a month in rural Nova Scotia recording their fourth studio album with the acclaimed Canadian producer Daniel Ledwell (Jenn Grant, Oh Pep!). Marlinchen In The Snow was undoubtedly further inspired by the beauty of a landscape frozen in stasis, as well as their transient life on the road with their music.

Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes grew up busking old time tunes and singing on festival stages around Australia. Citing influences such as Sufjan Stevens, Gillian Welch, Danish artist Agnes Obel and First Aid Kit, the sisters' seamless blood harmonies traverse melancholy and wonder in equal measure.

It goes without saying that critics have been enamoured with the consistently brilliant and beguiling art being created by this ever-blossoming duo:

“Wonderful Oblivion is a triumphant indie folk effort – nostalgic yet fresh, haunting, but at the same time serene. ” - We Found New Music

“Melbourne sister duo Charm of Finches are perched for stardom. For lovers of tight sibling harmonies, chamber folk, and those who long to be carried-away by a lullaby...” - Ariana Morgenstern KCRW Today's Top Tune

Australian sister duo Charm of Finches delivers intricate folk-pop that is simultaneously graceful and darkly bewitching. And you can see it tonight at The Greystones in Sheffield

The always vocally impressive and incredible instrumental talents of the Charm of Finches will be showcased once more at The Greystones, Sheffield, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

You can buy tickets to the show by clicking here: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/592482

For more information on the Charm of Finches you can go to their website: https://www.charmoffinchesband.com