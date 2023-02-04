Music in the Gardens has been running for nearly two decades and has attracted some big names during that time, including UB40, James, The Feeling and 10CC. The event, organised by the Rotary Clubs of South Yorkshire, has raised more than £500,000 for various charities over the years.
It was due to return for another three nights this summer, from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2, but organisers announced this week that due to what they described as ‘significant changes within the organising team’ Music in the Gardens would not be taking place in 2023. They said an announcement would be made in April regarding the future of the event.
Music in the Gardens was described as a ‘music festival for those people who do not fancy the idea of attending a music festival’. Ticket holders could take a picnic or buy food and drink from stalls at the event, which was billed as featuring ‘world recognised top artists at realistic prices’.
Fans of the festival, which enabled concertgoers to enjoy big-name live acts in a spectacular setting, have expressed their disappointment at the news. One person said: “We used to go when it was free for children. We'd have a picnic and enjoyed a lovely friendly afternoon/evening relaxing with music. It was a great introduction to live music for families without having to worry about the youngsters making a noise. We need to keep these types of family friendly activities. Maybe the mistake was to go for expensive big names? It's a big loss.”
Another commented: “So sad. It’s such a major fun event in the Sheffield calendar. The city needs it, in these grim times. Is there nobody, no organisation public-spirited enough to take it on?!” A third person wrote: “Such a shame, was brilliant to be a part of. Another great event gone, hope it returns.” And a fourth person commented: “Oh nooo! Planned holidays round it as I missed it last year!”