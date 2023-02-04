A popular and long-running music festival held each year in Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens will not go ahead this summer, it has been announced.

Music in the Gardens has been running for nearly two decades and has attracted some big names during that time, including UB40, James, The Feeling and 10CC. The event, organised by the Rotary Clubs of South Yorkshire, has raised more than £500,000 for various charities over the years.

It was due to return for another three nights this summer, from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2, but organisers announced this week that due to what they described as ‘significant changes within the organising team’ Music in the Gardens would not be taking place in 2023. They said an announcement would be made in April regarding the future of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music in the Gardens was described as a ‘music festival for those people who do not fancy the idea of attending a music festival’. Ticket holders could take a picnic or buy food and drink from stalls at the event, which was billed as featuring ‘world recognised top artists at realistic prices’.

Most Popular

Music in the Gardens has taken place each summer at Sheffield Botanical Gardens for nearly 20 years. But organisers of the popular event have said it will not be going ahead in 2023 and an announcement on the festival's future will be made in April

Fans of the festival, which enabled concertgoers to enjoy big-name live acts in a spectacular setting, have expressed their disappointment at the news. One person said: “We used to go when it was free for children. We'd have a picnic and enjoyed a lovely friendly afternoon/evening relaxing with music. It was a great introduction to live music for families without having to worry about the youngsters making a noise. We need to keep these types of family friendly activities. Maybe the mistake was to go for expensive big names? It's a big loss.”