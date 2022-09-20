Take Fleetwood Mac, add spice, grit, driving guitars with edgy dual vocals and Nalgo Bay is what comes out.

The band features vocalists Terri-Ann Prendergast and Harry Bullen the band sit comfortably somewhere between Snow Patrol, Deaf Havana and Florence and the Machine.

Filled with intensity & ferocity it’s hard to ignore the intense vocal performances and the off-the-cuff raw sound.

Described by Tonspion as “sheer energy”, their records radiate passion through lyrical wit AND fearless northern spirit.

Their single Amsterdam was added to This Feelings Best New Bands playlist on Spotify and had play over at Amazing Radio.

Support from Jericho Keys at BBC Introducing saw them artists live in session in July and they have since played at York Pride and had a sold-out support slot for Pennine Suite.

Recent collaborations with Young Thugs Studio in York produced their latest single, Taxi, described by RGM Magazine as “proud and bold and utterly compelling”.

The summer indie rock banger has already caught the attention of BBC Radio 1’s Future Alternative with its driving guitar rhythms and a chorus that stays with you.

The Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough and the seafront provides the backdrop of the music video for Taxi.

“The song draws inspiration from our past and present experiences of living in a small seaside town,” said Terri-Ann.

“Featuring some wonderful actors, Taxi was created down on the South Bay with some clever camera fixings from Charlie Spalding.

"The scenes vary from drunken football lads to two people who can’t keep their hands off each other. There is even a cute appearance from Milo the dog.” she said.

