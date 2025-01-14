Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is a truth universally acknowledged that re-workings of Jane Austen’s beloved Pride and Prejudice will periodically make their way into the theatre, capturing the imagination of new audiences time and time again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One such adaptation has arrived at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre this week in the form of Isobel McArthur's Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), fresh from a triumphant run at the West End, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy and the Evening Standard Award.

Described as an ‘audacious and unique’ reinvention of the iconic Austen love story, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) tells the story from the perspective of the servants’ at the Bennets’ residence at Longbourn, with the all-female cast playing all of the roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isobel McArthur's Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), arrives at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre this week, fresh from a triumphant run at the West End, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy and the Evening Standard Award | Sheffield Theatres

The affectionate, but irreverent, retelling uses a string of pop classics such as Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain to inject new life into the well-known characters and conflicts.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) promises to retain the caustic Austen wit, which is widely regarded to be the reason for the book’s universal appeal and continued presence within British culture - 250 years on from Austen’s birth.

Read More Audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story

“Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance,” according to the Lyceum’s description.

It adds: “It’s party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Which books are in the A Level English literature reading list this year - full guide

Beginning life at Glasgow East End’s Tron Theatre, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) has toured cities across the UK for the last seven years - including a previous Sheffield stint - before a four-month residency at the Criterion Theatre in London’s West End earned it the coveted Olivier award.

Read More King Charles banknotes: Bank of England announces date new notes will enter circulation

Arriving at the Lyceum on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) runs until Saturday, January 18, 2025, with showings at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

An audio described and signed production is scheduled at the 7.30pm showing on Thursday, January 16, while a captioned production is available on the matinee on Saturday, January 18, 2025, taking place at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, or to buy tickets, please visit Sheffield Theatres’ website at: https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/pride-and-prejudice-sort-of-2025