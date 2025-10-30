It’s the end of the month, and roll on payday for many of us. But for those looking for a bit of extra cash, why not dive into your record collection once again?

Or, if you’ve had a particularly bountiful month and fancy a splurge or a treasure hunt, then perhaps one of these 15 high-selling music releases might be on your list, or Santa’s wish list this close to Christmas?

We’ve once again taken to Discogs to take a look at some of this month’s biggest sales from the world of vinyl, compact discs, and all those other formats long thought to be dead. We’ve also included the last time the item sold for such an amount, so don’t be surprised to find out overnight that a few more have topped this list.

But for now, who have been some of the biggest sellers on the online marketplace this month?

1 . The Skatalites – Herb Dub = Collie Dub The countdown begins with a rare piece of Jamaican music history. This 1976 UK LP features core members of The Skatalites and includes essential Dub tracks recorded at Aquarius and Lee "Scratch" Perry's legendary Black Ark studio. A collector secured this rare Dub grail on October 26, 2025, for £883.72. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . The Zombies – Odessey And Oracle The legendary British psychedelic pop masterpiece is one of the most sought-after UK albums of the 1960s. This specific original UK Stereo 1st Pressing, considered one of the decade's finest sonic achievements, sold for £980.00 on October 25, 2025. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Misfits – Halloween Fitting for this time of season. Released on Glenn Danzig's own Plan 9 label, this copy is the highly valuable original 7-inch featuring the scarce light orange jacket. This seasonal horror-punk grail sold for £988.00 on October 22, 2025. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales