These are the 10 music festivals that revellers have been searching for in 2025 - have you been to any of them previously?

What are the music festivals that people have searched for in 2025?

A study shows that no less than two UK festivals have appeared in the top ten list provided after a recent study.

But who came out on top - and where did Glastonbury end up in the top ten, if at all?

The bulk of the UK’s summer festivals are about to kick off very shortly, with Bearded Theory and Slam Dunk Festival due to take place this week and Download next month.

But are these the music festivals that most people on the internet are searching for? And is Glastonbury the most searched-for event, owing to its popularity and hotly coveted tickets each year?

What festivals are people searching for the most in 2025, and is Glastonbury top of the list, by chance? | Canva/Getty Images

The team at QR Code Generator wondered just that, and issued a study to determine which festivals around the world people are searching for the most. Is there as much interest in Isle of Wight as there is Roskilde, or are fans more entranced by the stunning visuals at Tomorrowland than the iconic burning at Burning Man?

Here’s the top ten most searched-for music festivals this year, including their search volumes (based on the search terms used, detailed below). Are any set to be added to your 2025 calendar, especially since Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2025?

Methodology

To determine the most searched-for festivals, the team analysed Google Keyword Planner data for average monthly search volumes over the 12-month period from April 2024 to March 2025.

This involved compiling search data for each festival across various related terms, including specific queries like '[festival] 2025 dates,' '[festival] lineup,' and '[festival] tickets,' as well as broader searches such as '[festival] festival,' '[festival] location,' and 'When is [festival].'

The combined average monthly search volume for each festival was then calculated and used to rank them from the highest to the lowest number of searches."

The 10 most searched for musical festivals in 2025

10. Bonnaroo - June 12 - 15 2025

Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform on stage during the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4 on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Monthly Searches: 252,527

9. Roskilde Festival - June 28 - July 5 2025

Spectators cheer as they attend a concert of US rock band Foo Fighters performing on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. | Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Monthly Searches: 276,798

8. Rolling Loud - Rolling Loud California: March 15 - 16 2025

A Boogie wit da Hoodie attends Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 Fueled by West Coast Cure on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure

Monthly Searches: 376,549

Rolling Loud California transformed Hollywood Park in LA into the ultimate hip-hop haven earlier this year, with over 75 artists spanning two epic days. This year’s headliners included A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and a special guest spot from Peso Pluma.

7. Rock in Rio - Lisbon: Mid to Late June 2025 (speculated June 20-28)

People walk next to a Ferris wheel during the Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon, on June 24, 2018. | MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Monthly Searches: 388,644

This iconic festival, with roots in Brazil and a strong presence in Lisbon, is gearing up for another monumental edition in 2025 at Parque Tejo Lisboa. While the official line-up is a closely guarded secret, expect a show-stopping array of international talent, reflecting past headliners like Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, and Queen. Rock in Rio is more than just music; it's a multiverse of entertainment promising an unforgettable experience.

6. Isle of Wight Festival - June 19 - 22 2025

View of the crowd during Day 3 at The Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 15, 2014 in Newport, Isle of Wight. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Monthly Searches: 390,957

The legendary Isle of Wight Festival returns to Seaclose Park, Newport , from June 19th to 22nd, 2025! Get ready to make friends for life and memories that last a lifetime with an incredible line-up. Headliners already announced include music icons Sting , Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake .

5. Burning Man - August 24 - September 1 2025

A security guard keeps people back during the annual Burning Man Festival on September 4, 2023 after the sun shone on the colourful makeshift community of 70,000 people called Black Rock City. | AFP via Getty Images

Monthly Searches: 539,490

Step into Black Rock City, Nevada, for the world's most unique and inclusive arts festival, Burning Man! From August 24 to September 1, 2025, immerse yourself in a vibrant metropolis dedicated to radical inclusion, self-expression, and communal effort. This year's theme, "Tomorrow Today," invites participants to imagine and create the future. While headliners in the traditional sense aren't announced, expect countless immersive art installations, performances, and spontaneous collaborations from a global community.

4. Glastonbury - June 25 - 29 2025

Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs on the pyramid stage on the fifth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 30, 2024. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Monthly Searches: 1,042,466

Glastonbury Festival returns to Worthy Farm, Pilton, from June 25th to 29th, 2025, for another legendary celebration of contemporary performing arts! This world-renowned event promises an electrifying mix of music and culture. The headlining acts confirmed to grace the iconic Pyramid Stage are The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with the legendary Rod Stewart confirmed for the Sunday 'Legends' slot.

3. Lollapalooza - July 31 - August 3 2025

A 'Wheel of Fortune' mechanical attraction is seen during the sunset of the third day of the Lollapalooza music festival. | PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Monthly Searches: 1,307,167

Lollapalooza is back for four days of non-stop music and fun in Grant Park, Chicago, from July 31st to August 3rd, 2025! This genre-defying festival will once again showcase the music industry's biggest names alongside emerging artists across nine stages. Confirmed headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams and Doechii. Beyond the music, explore Chow Town's diverse food vendors and family-friendly activities at Kidzapalooza.

2. Coachella - April 11 - 13 & April 18 - 20 2025

Charli XCX performs with MÃ onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Monthly Searches: 1,447,589

The iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned for two incredible weekends: April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California! The star-studded line-up spanning rock, pop, hip-hop, electronic, and indie included Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Thanks to their fantastic YouTube streaming coverage, the vibrant world of music, art installations, and unforgettable performances across multiple stages were broadcast to the wider world - for those who missed out on tickets.

1. Tomorrowland - July 18 - 20 & July 25 - 27 2025

Visitors attend the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom on July 21, 2023. | HATIM KAGHAT/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Monthly Searches: 1,698,347

