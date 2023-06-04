Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has had a three-year hiatus but it was back with a bang as 21 bands took the stage on a truly memorable day yesterday, Saturday, June 3.

The gates opened at 11.15 with concert-goers gathering around eagerly and there was a real hubbub of excitement with fans keen to head in and see their favourite bands.

Doncaster fourpiece The Denabys took to the Away Day Radio Stage and impressed with a 25- minute set. The band, were only formed a year ago and have already garnered a strong, local following.

Local bands The Assist, Risky Heroes and Dirty Sterling all impressed with well-received sets under the relentless sun.

A band that continues to impress time-after-time are local five-piece The Rosadocs. With members hailing from Sheffield, Chesterfield and Barnsley, the indie/rock band have gathered a strong loyal following both locally and nationally. Frontman Keelan Graney stuns the crowd with his superb vocals and a natural, charismatic stage presence. Towards The Sun and latest hit At Your Door were extremely well-received from the South Yorkshire crowd.

Band of the moment, The Lottery Winners took to the stage under a great applause. Fresh off a number-one album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, frontman Thom Rylance has the crowd in hysterics with his witty one-liners. Like Graney, Rylance oozes confidence and connects with the vocal crowd almost effortlessly. To celebrate the band scooping a number-one album, the festival organisers had arranged for a large number of beach balls to be thrown into the crowd during the Lottery Winners’ fantastic set.

The evergreen ska legends Bad Manners received a great ovation as frontman Buster Bloodvessel made his way onto the stage. My Girl Lollipop and Lip Up Fatty had the crowd singing and dancing in unison.

Mancunian rock band Inspiral Carpets were on top form, as always. The band, who rose to fame during the Madchester movement in the late 80’s/early 90’s, had the crowd swaying and singing to their classic hits This is How it Feels and Saturn 5.

Headliners Little Man Tate took to the stage shortly after 10pm and played an 11-song set delving into their extensive back-catalogue as well as giving new song Down in the Gutter an airing. The new song was warmly-received, along with classic anthems Man I Hate Your Band, Sexy In Latin and House Party at Boothy’s. The latter was used as an opportunity for the band to invite their close friends and family on the stage including festival organiser Steven Cowen who was given several appreciative shoutouts from all the bands throughout the day.

With the 11pm curfew curtailing the festivities, satisfied revellers made their way out, many of whom were still singing and humming House Party at Boothy’s. Overall, it was another great festival in a city synonymous with local talent and appreciative live-music fans.