Morrissey announces full UK 2022 tour - including South Yorkshire concert date

The former frontman of The Smiths, famed for songs such as Suedehead, Everyday Is Like Sunday and Last Of The Famous International Playboys, revealed Doncaster as one of 10 places he will visit on the upcoming tour.

A date and venue for the show have yet to be announced.

He announced nine forthcoming shows in Blackpool, Doncaster, Glasgow, Stockton, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Brighton, along with his previously announced concert in Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrissey will come to Doncaster on his 2022 UK tour.

In a message on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Full details will appear next week of Morrissey’s ten upcoming concerts in Eire and the UK. The dates are fixed for September and October.

“No rules / regulations / restrictions will be in place for these concerts – everyone is welcome.”

Morrissey’s last UK date was at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, in March 2020.

Last month, the singer said that songs from his long-mooted fourteenth solo album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will be given their debut at his forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

A post on his website said: “The Morrissey concerts in Las Vegas in July will showcase songs from the album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which was recorded in January 2021.”

It will not be the first time the singer has visited Doncaster.