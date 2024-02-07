MOBO Awards 2024: Follow live as Sheffield hosts the UK's biggest celebration of Black music and arts
The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture is taking centre stage in Sheffield tonight for the first time in its 28-year history.
The 2024 MOBO Awards is taking place at the sold-out Utilita Arena, with nominees including Bugzy Malone, AntsLive and ENNY in attendance.
Stormzy and Little Simz are leading this year with four nominations each, closely followed by thrice-nominated artists Central Cee, J Hus, PinkPantheress and RAYE. Indiyah Polack, of Love Island fame, and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé are hosting.
MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Organisation has held a pivotal role in supporting the global growth of British black music, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard across a range of genres.
Follow live as we keep you updated on tonight's red carpet, atmosphere, and star-studded show.
An unexpected surprise...
We weren't sure if she would be here in person, but Little Simz, who is leading the nominations this year in four separate categories, has arrived.
She won album of the year at MOBO Awards 2022 for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, in a joint-win with Knuckz.
Final arrivals - but the night is just beginning
Remember when we said it was filling up? Well, it is now officially full, with the last attendees, including Bugzy Malone and FLO, having now arrived.
The barrier to the public is at least three-people deep, as doors prepare to be opened to ticket holders.
Have you ever come to a show here and seen it quite this busy?
MOBO founder arrives
Kanya King CBE, has arrived to the carpet.
She said: "For the past 14 years, the MOBO Awards have travelled to cities outside of London – including Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Coventry, and now Sheffield.
"Prepare for an unmissable night of iconic performances and surprises as we celebrate artistic excellence, MOBO’s enduring legacy, and a game changing future.”
Not long to go now! Stay tuned as we move into the arena (and into the warm) for the show.
Hear from the stars themselves
It is amazing to have the MOBOs in Sheffield.
Kirsty and Chloe have been chatting to our red carpet stars as they arrived at the Utilita Arena
The red carpet is filling up
There are stars in ever direction now, with new artists stepping onto the carpet every minute surrounded by their team. More group acts have appeared with Blue Lab Beats, No Guidnce - in four matching blue suits - Soul II Soul, and Kindred all landing in the last 5 minutes.
The crowd is growing
What a difference ten minutes makes! Along with the Sugababes and Jess Ennis-Hill, ticketholders have also started to appear at the barrier, no doubt looking forward to performances tonight from...
Ghetts, Sugababes, Cristale, Soul II Soul, DJ Spoony, Byron Messia, gavin Mills and King promise.
Remi Burgz!
Another Radio 1 Xtra DJ is in the HOUSE!
Aside from her amazing 1 Xtra show, Remi recently appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and her culinary skills impressed John and Greg
Sugababes X Dame Ennis-Hill
No, Ennis-Hill has not become a Sugababes member - the four superstars are posing together as recipients of special MOBO Awards tonight. The MOBO Impact Award will go to the Sugababes in recognition of their 'enduring legacy', while Ennis-Hill will received the Paving the Way Award for her incredible sporting achievements and influence as an "inspirational" role model.
Sugababes in the building!
The Sugababes will receive the MOBO Impact Award on the night, in recognition of their 'enduring legacy' and their influence on a new generation of artists including Little Mix and FLO.
Munya is BACK in Sheffield
He's the super popular internet funny man and University of Sheffield graduate - Munya Chawawa is heading into Sheffield Arena.