MOBO Awards 2024: Everything that happened at the UK's biggest celebration of Black music in Sheffield
The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture is taking centre stage in Sheffield tonight for the first time in its 28-year history.
The 2024 MOBO Awards is taking place at the sold-out Utilita Arena, with nominees including Bugzy Malone, AntsLive and ENNY in attendance.
Stormzy and Little Simz are leading this year with four nominations each, closely followed by thrice-nominated artists Central Cee, J Hus, PinkPantheress and RAYE. Indiyah Polack, of Love Island fame, and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé are hosting.
MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Organisation has held a pivotal role in supporting the global growth of British black music, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard across a range of genres.
Follow live as we keep you updated on tonight's red carpet, atmosphere, and star-studded show.
IT'S ALMOST RED CARPET TIME
The MOBO Awards red carpet will get underway at 5pm, with last entries at 6.30
The Star's Chloe Aslett and Kirsty Hamilton are down at the Arena to bring all the latest updates as they happen.
Stay tuned folks
Bugzy Malone's MOBOs preview earlier today
UK rap superstar, Bugzy Malone, spoke with Alastair Ulke at the Winter Gardens earlier today.
It begins!
The media pen is rammed already ahead of the carpet opening at 5pm.
There was a huge preview event in the Winter Gardens this morning
A big, event with music and all dominated the Winter Gardens earlier today ahead of tonight's big show
As the sun sets on Sheffield, the MOBO Awards are just beginning...
Sheffield is hosting the event for the first time since it began in 1996, at the sold-out Utilita Arena. Some attendees have links to the city, including Uni of Sheffield alumnus Munya Chawawa and Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill.
First red carpet arrivals
Dami Hope, a microbiologist who rose to popularity when he came third place on Love Island alongside tonight's host Indiyah Polack, is first on the red carpet.
He was soon followed by TSHA, a producer and DJ who has been nominated in the Best Electronic/Dance category.
BLINDED BY YOUR GRACE
Did you see the incredible rendition of Stormzy's Blinded By Your Grace?
It was a truly touching video...
Watch it by clicking the link below
MOBOs Sheffield welcomes Chuckie Online
The podcaster, presenter and Radio 1 Xtra DJ hits the red carpet before heading into the Utilita Arena.
Our first host has arrived
Babatunde Aléshé, hosting alongside Indiyah tonight, has arrived on the carpet.
The comedian has become a household name from appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity.
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is in the building!
She's an Olympian for a reason! Dame Ennis-Hill was on the red carpet and off before you could blink, but she's here!
Hopefully a photo is incoming!